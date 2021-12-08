Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

As the fall semester wraps up and winter break is on its way, local school districts continue to see students isolated for positive COVID-19 tests and quarantined for being in close contact with someone who tested positive.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,292 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases among schools that reported numbers for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 in the state.
In those schools, 5,279 students and staff members were quarantined.
Below are the most recent numbers released by each local school district. Cumulative numbers listed in parentheses are also provided by DHEC and are through Dec. 3. The agency doesn’t report case totals below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such. Cumulative numbers in parentheses for Abbeville County were provided by that district.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Dec. 8
Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, three quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 131 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: three in isolation, three quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 27 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 74 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 48 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 145 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: five in isolation, six quarantined. (five staff isolations, 50 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 144 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: three in isolation, zero quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 15 staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: two in isolation, 14 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 49 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 178 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 14 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: two in isolation, four quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 68 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 178 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: three in isolation, four quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 25 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 105 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: three in isolation, 26 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 65 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 508 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: one in isolation, five quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 59 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 255 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: five in isolation, 24 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 68 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 513 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: four in isolation, 10 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 105 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 315 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: three in isolation, six quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 145 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 370 students quarantined.)
Other district services: zero in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Dec. 3
Ware Shoals Primary: 66 students quarantined, one staff member positive.
Ware Shoals Middle: one student quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one student positive, one student quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Nov. 29-Dec. 3
Ninety Six Primary: one positive student isolated. (five staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 224 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (seven staff isolations, 27 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 184 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: one student close contact quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 256 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: two student close contacts quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 186 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, Dec. 3
Long Cane Primary: one staff member positive. (14 staff isolations, 31 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 76 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: one student positive, one student quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 13 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 51 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: one student quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 58 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one student positive, two students quarantined. (two staff isolations, 21 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 69 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives or quarantines. (three staff isolations, 18 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: two students quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 35 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: one student quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 15 staff quarantines, 107 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: two students positive. (four staff isolations, 49 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 92 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Dec. 6
McCormick Elementary School: six students quarantined, one positive student. (1-4 staff isolations, seven student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 95 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: 13 students quarantined, three positive students. (1-4 staff isolations, 24 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 94 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: two students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 16 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 77 student quarantines.)