Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

The holidays are here and winter break is a few weeks away. Local schools are seeing COVID-positive students and staff members in the single digits, or none at all, right now.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,158 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers for the week of Nov. 22-26 in the state.
In those schools, 6,155 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Abbeville County Public School District has not posted an update to its website since Nov. 11, so the numbers for that district below are from DHEC. Greenwood County School District 52 said it will send an update on Friday, Dec. 3, so numbers for that district are also from DHEC. Cumulative numbers for each school listed in parentheses are also provided by DHEC and are through the week of Nov. 22-26.
The agency doesn’t report case totals below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Dec. 1
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, five quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 122 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, four quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 26 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 69 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: zero in isolation, seven quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 48 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 139 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: five in isolation, seven quarantined. (five staff isolations, 50 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: five in isolation, five quarantined. (five staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 15 staff quarantines, 66 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, two quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 48 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 14 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 129 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: two in isolation, four quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 63 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 173 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 23 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 101 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: two in isolation, eight quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 62 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 473 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: two in isolation, two quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 57 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 237 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: four in isolation, 23 quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 65 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 463 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: two in isolation, eighth quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 103 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 307 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: two in isolation, three quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 143 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 368 students quarantined.)
Other district services: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Nov. 30
Ware Shoals Primary: 43 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: one student quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one student positive, one staff member quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Nov. 22-26
Ninety Six Primary: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff members quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 224 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 27 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 184 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 11 students quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, incomplete data for staff quarantines, 255 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 184 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, Nov. 22-26
Long Cane Primary: 1-4 staff isolations, 1-4 student quarantines. (13 staff isolations, 30 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 74 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 12 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 50 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: 1-4 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 20 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 67 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: 1-4 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: 1-4 students quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 80 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: 1-4 students quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 23 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 98 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: 1-4 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 47 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 92 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Nov. 29
McCormick Elementary School: two students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, six student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 89 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: two students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 22 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 82 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, 16 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 75 student quarantines.)