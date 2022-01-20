Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Schools faced two challenges last week, with the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather that forced virtual learning in some local schools.
Statewide, there were 18,766 students and staff members isolated with positive COVID-19 cases last week. Additionally, there were 56,295 students and staff members quarantined as close contacts.
Below are the most recently available COVID-19 numbers for area districts. Cumulative data is included in parentheses and was provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday. Cumulative data is through Jan. 14 and will not include some of the more recent cases. No current data has been provided for McCormick County schools since Jan. 4, which is in eLearning this week, but cumulative numbers are available through DHEC. Data from Greenwood County School District 51 is from Jan. 11 and will likely have changed by this time. Data for Abbeville County schools is from Jan. 10 and has also likely changed.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Jan. 19
Early Childhood and Montessori: 12 in isolation, 46 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 20 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 167 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: 24 in isolation, 31 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 104 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: 23 in isolation, 33 quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 60 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: 26 in isolation, 41 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 69 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 147 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: 22 in isolation, 37 quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 21 staff quarantines,120 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: 25 in isolation, 42 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 63 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 226 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: 18 in isolation, 50 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 28 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 194 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: 16 in isolation, 44 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 219 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: 28 in isolation, 16 quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 43 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 124 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: 27 in isolation, 43 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 88 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 553 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: 13 in isolation, 31 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 70 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 324 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: 25 in isolation, 44 quarantined. (19 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 604 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: 23 in isolation, 43 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 116 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 350 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: 41 in isolation, 64 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 177 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 449 students quarantined.)
Other district services: nine in isolation, three quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Jan. 11
Ware Shoals Primary: 26 students quarantined, one student positive, three staff members positive, three staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 37 students quarantined, two students positive, two staff members positive, five staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: 27 students quarantined, five students positive, three staff members quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Jan. 10-14
Ninety Six Primary: 10 students isolated, six staff members isolated, two staff members quarantined, and 68 students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 226 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: six students isolated, three staff members isolated, 42 student close contacts quarantined, and one staff member quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 36 student isolations, 16 staff quarantines, 294 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: 14 students isolated, three staff isolated, 25 students quarantined, and one staff member quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 54 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 284 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: 10 students isolated, two staff isolated, 30 students quarantined, and one staff quarantined. (six staff isolations, 62 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 216 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Jan. 10
Long Cane Primary: four students positive, 11 students quarantined, one staff member positive. (15 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero students positive, five students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 15 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: two students positive, five students quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 73 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two students positive, 14 students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 94 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives, six students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 64 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: one student positive, 13 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 101 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: eight students positive, 21 students quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 18 staff quarantines, 135 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: 11 students positive, 12 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 66 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Jan. 4
McCormick Elementary School: (five staff isolations, 18 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 110 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: (1-4 staff isolations, 32 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
McCormick High School: (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 99 student quarantines.)