 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

McCormick County school tours.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

McCormick Middle School students work on a project on Dec. 7.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Schools faced two challenges last week, with the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather that forced virtual learning in some local schools.

Statewide, there were 18,766 students and staff members isolated with positive COVID-19 cases last week. Additionally, there were 56,295 students and staff members quarantined as close contacts.

Below are the most recently available COVID-19 numbers for area districts. Cumulative data is included in parentheses and was provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday. Cumulative data is through Jan. 14 and will not include some of the more recent cases. No current data has been provided for McCormick County schools since Jan. 4, which is in eLearning this week, but cumulative numbers are available through DHEC. Data from Greenwood County School District 51 is from Jan. 11 and will likely have changed by this time. Data for Abbeville County schools is from Jan. 10 and has also likely changed.

Greenwood County School District 50, as of Jan. 19

Early Childhood and Montessori: 12 in isolation, 46 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 20 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 167 student quarantines.)

Hodges Elementary: 24 in isolation, 31 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 104 student quarantines.)

Lakeview Elementary: 23 in isolation, 33 quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 60 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)

Merrywood Elementary: 26 in isolation, 41 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 69 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 147 student quarantines.)

Mathews Elementary: 22 in isolation, 37 quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 21 staff quarantines,120 student quarantines.)

Rice Elementary: 25 in isolation, 42 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 63 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 226 student quarantines)

Pinecrest Elementary: 18 in isolation, 50 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 28 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 194 student quarantines.)

Mays Elementary: 16 in isolation, 44 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 219 student quarantines.)

Woodfields Elementary: 28 in isolation, 16 quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 43 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 124 student quarantines.)

Brewer Middle: 27 in isolation, 43 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 88 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 553 student quarantines.)

Northside Middle: 13 in isolation, 31 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 70 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 324 student quarantines.)

Westview Middle: 25 in isolation, 44 quarantined. (19 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 604 student quarantines.)

Emerald High: 23 in isolation, 43 quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 116 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 350 student quarantines.)

Greenwood High: 41 in isolation, 64 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 177 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 449 students quarantined.)

Other district services: nine in isolation, three quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 51, as of Jan. 11

Ware Shoals Primary: 26 students quarantined, one student positive, three staff members positive, three staff members quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: 37 students quarantined, two students positive, two staff members positive, five staff members quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: 27 students quarantined, five students positive, three staff members quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 52, Jan. 10-14

Ninety Six Primary: 10 students isolated, six staff members isolated, two staff members quarantined, and 68 students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 226 student quarantines.)

Ninety Six Elementary: six students isolated, three staff members isolated, 42 student close contacts quarantined, and one staff member quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 36 student isolations, 16 staff quarantines, 294 student quarantines.)

Edgewood Middle School: 14 students isolated, three staff isolated, 25 students quarantined, and one staff member quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 54 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 284 student quarantines.)

Ninety Six High School: 10 students isolated, two staff isolated, 30 students quarantined, and one staff quarantined. (six staff isolations, 62 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 216 student quarantines.)

Abbeville County School District, as of Jan. 10

Long Cane Primary: four students positive, 11 students quarantined, one staff member positive. (15 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 83 student quarantines.)

John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero students positive, five students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 15 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)

Westwood Elementary: two students positive, five students quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 73 student quarantines.)

Cherokee Trail Elementary: two students positive, 14 students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 94 student quarantines.)

Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives, six students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 64 student quarantines.)

Wright Middle School: one student positive, 13 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 40 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 101 student quarantines.)

Abbeville High School: eight students positive, 21 students quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 18 staff quarantines, 135 student quarantines.)

Dixie High School: 11 students positive, 12 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 66 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)

McCormick County School District, as of Jan. 4

McCormick Elementary School: (five staff isolations, 18 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 110 student quarantines.)

McCormick Middle School: (1-4 staff isolations, 32 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)

McCormick High School: (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 99 student quarantines.)

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Schools faced two challenges last week, with the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather that forced virtual learning in some local schools.

District 52 updates COVID-19 case count

District 52 updates COVID-19 case count

Greenwood County School District 52 on Monday released COVID-19 numbers for the first week back from winter break.

Abbeville passes safety measures for COVID-19 testing

Abbeville passes safety measures for COVID-19 testing

Getting tested for COVID-19 in Abbeville will be safer for patients and staff.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

McCormick, Abbeville schools announce virtual learning changes

McCormick, Abbeville schools announce virtual learning changes

Abbeville and McCormick county school districts are the latest to announce a short-term shift to virtual learning.

District 50, 8 Laurens County schools move to remote learning because of COVID cases

District 50, 8 Laurens County schools move to remote learning because of COVID cases

Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases are sending a spate of schools virtual.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home