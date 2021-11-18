Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Thanksgiving break is less than a week away. As the holidays approach, COVID-19 cases in area schools continue to be low compared to previous months.
As of the start of this week, McCormick County School District is again reporting zero cases or quarantines among students and staff members in its schools.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,245 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers for the week of Nov. 8-12 in the state.
In those schools, 5,864 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Cumulative numbers since the beginning of the school are from DHEC and are listed in parentheses. All data for Abbeville County School District is from DHEC.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Nov. 18
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, two quarantined. (three staff isolations, 11 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 121 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: zero in isolation, one quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 67 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: one in isolation, three quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 47 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 138 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: nine in isolation, nine quarantined. (five staff isolations, 49 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined. (four staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 62 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: two in isolation, 10 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 48 student isolations, four staff quarantines, 171 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, nine quarantined. (four staff isolations, 13 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 129 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: nine in isolation, 17 quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 62 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 164 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: one in isolation, four quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 23 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 99 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: eight in isolation, 45 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 61 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 457 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: one in isolation, eight quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 55 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 223 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: six in isolation, 23 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 63 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 436 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: three in isolation, 10 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 102 student isolations, four staff quarantines, 306 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: three in isolation, 21 quarantined. (four staff isolations, 142 student isolations, four staff quarantines, 368 students quarantined.)
Other district services: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Nov. 16
Ware Shoals Primary: one student positive, two students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: one staff member positive.
Ware Shoals High: two students positive, two students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Nov. 8-12
Ninety Six Primary: zero positive cases or quarantines. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 220 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: two student close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 180 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: two positive students isolated, 11 student close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 39 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 244 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: five student close contacts quarantined. (three staff isolations, 51 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 183 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, Nov. 8-12
Long Cane Primary: one staff member isolated, one student isolated, three students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 71 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 47 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (10 staff isolations, 10 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 56 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one student isolated, five students quarantined. (two staff isolations, 20 student isolations, three staff quarantines, 66 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (three staff isolations, 18 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 56 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: two students quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 34 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 79 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: two staff members isolated, two staff members quarantined, two students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 21 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 94 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: three students quarantined. (four staff isolations, 47 student isolations, two staff quarantines, 90 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Nov. 15
McCormick Elementary School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (one staff isolations, six student isolations, four staff quarantines, 88 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (one staff isolations, 22 students isolated, four staff quarantined, 81 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (two staff isolations, 16 student isolations, one staff quarantines, 75 student quarantines.)