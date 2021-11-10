Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

A Lakelands school district is reporting zero COVID-19 cases once again.
As of the start of this week, McCormick County School District is reporting zero cases or quarantines among students and staff members in its schools for the second consecutive week.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,183 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers for the week of Nov. 1-5 in the state.
In those schools, 5,512 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Abbeville County Public School District has not posted an update to its website since Oct. 29, so the numbers for that district below are from DHEC. Private school numbers and cumulative numbers since the beginning of the school are from DHEC. Cumulative numbers for each school are listed in parentheses.
The agency doesn’t report case totals below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Nov. 9
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, five quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 120 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: zero in isolation, one quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 66 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 46 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 138 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: nine in isolation, 10 quarantined. (five staff isolations, 49 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: four in isolation, one quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 35 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 61 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: two in isolation, 15 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 47 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 158 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 12 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: two in isolation, 12 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 57 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 152 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: three in isolation, three quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 23 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 98 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: five in isolation, 46 quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 53 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 388 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: zero in isolation, nine quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 221 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: two in isolation, nine quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 61 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 432 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: five in isolation, 14 quarantined. (six staff isolations, 101 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 298 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: one in isolation, seven quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 138 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 347 students quarantined.)
Other district services: one in isolation, one quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Nov. 9
Ware Shoals Primary: three students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: three students positive, two students quarantined, one staff member positive.
Ware Shoals High: one student positive, 15 students quarantined, two staff members positive.
Greenwood County School District 52, Nov. 1-5
Ninety Six Primary: zero positive cases or quarantines. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 220 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: zero positive cases or quarantines. (seven staff isolations, 26 student isolations, 6 staff quarantines, 178 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: one positive student isolated, six student close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 233 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: one positive student isolated, one student close contact quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 178 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, Nov. 1-5
Long Cane Primary: 1-4 staff isolations, 1-4 student quarantines. (12 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 71 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 47 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines. (10 staff isolations, 10 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 56 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: six students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 19 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 66 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: 1-4 students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 56 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: 1-4 students quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 79 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: 1-4 staff members isolated, 1-4 staff members quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 21 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 94 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: 1-4 students isolated, five students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 47 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 90 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Nov. 8
McCormick Elementary School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, six student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 88 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, 22 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 81 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, 16 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 75 student quarantines.)
Private schools, week of Nov. 1-5
Cambridge Academy: 1-4 students quarantined. (six staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 68 student quarantines.)
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood: No current data is available.