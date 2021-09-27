Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Many students in the Lakelands are either out of school or spending some time getting caught up.
Greenwood and McCormick county school districts are currently out of school in intersession, a two-week break as part of the modified school calendar. Intersession is offering a chance for a break from school and remediation classes for students who need it.
The numbers below are the most recent reported for each district.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 23
Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, 12 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: five in isolation, 14 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 11 in isolation, 22 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: two in isolation, seven quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: eight in isolation, 22 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 16 in isolation, 40 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, 29 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: six in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, 26 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: eight in isolation, 43 quarantined.
Northside Middle: six in isolation, 35 quarantined.
Westview Middle: five in isolation, 30 quarantined.
Emerald High: 12 in isolation, 43 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 14 in isolation, 63 quarantined.
Other district services: one in isolation, zero quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 17-22
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, 13 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: three positive students, 16 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: six positive students, 44 students quarantined, one positive staff member.
Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 20-24
Ninety Six Primary: eight student close contacts quarantined, two staff close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: four positive students, one student close contact quarantined, one positive staff member, one staff close contact quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: two positive students, seven student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: two positive students, four student close contacts quarantined.
Among district support staff, there is one positive staff member quarantined.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 21
Long Cane Primary: four students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero positives, zero quarantines.
Westwood Elementary: one positive student, three students quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: three students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: one positive student, four students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: four positive students, five students quarantined, one staff member positive.
Abbeville High School: one positive student.
Dixie High School: four students positive, six students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 27
McCormick Elementary School: one positive student, 22 students quarantined.
McCormick Middle School: two positive students, six students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
McCormick High School: one positive student, seven students in quarantine.