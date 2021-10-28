Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downward in the state and in schools.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 647 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers for the week of Oct. 18-22.
In those schools, 8,355 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Private school numbers and cumulative numbers since the beginning of the school year (listed in parentheses) are from DHEC.
The agency doesn’t report case totals below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Oct. 27
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 10 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 98 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 64 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: three in isolation, six quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 46 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 135 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, 11 quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 49 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 140 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, seven quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 33 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 57 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 47 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 151 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, one quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: two in isolation, four quarantined. (six staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 146 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: one in isolation, six quarantined. (six staff isolations, 21 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 90 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: four in isolation, 27 quarantined. (five staff isolations, 50 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 341 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: zero in isolation, four quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 55 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 218 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: two in isolation, 13 quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 60 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 424 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: four in isolation, 10 quarantined. (five staff isolations, 92 student isolations, 104 staff quarantines, 265 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: two in isolation, seven quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 136 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 335 students quarantined.)
Other district services: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Oct. 26
Ware Shoals Primary: two staff members positive, one student quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: zero positives, two students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one student positive, 20 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Oct. 18-22
Ninety Six Primary: zero positives or quarantines. (five staff isolations, 24 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 218 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: two positive students isolated, fifteen student close contacts quarantined. (five staff isolations, 23 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 160 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: two student close contacts quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 33 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 210 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: two student close contacts quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 48 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 177 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Oct. 21
Long Cane Primary: zero students or staff members positive, zero students or staff members quarantined. (11 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 68 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero students positive, three students quarantined, two staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 11 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 47 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: zero students positive, six students quarantined, zero staff members positive or quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 10 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 54 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: six students positive, 12 students quarantined, one staff member positive, zero staff members quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 19 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 60 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: one student positive, nine students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 18 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 53 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: zero students positive, three students quarantined, zero staff member positive or quarantined. (eight staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 73 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: zero students positive, zero students quarantined, zero staff members positive, two staff members quarantined. (10 staff isolations, 20 student isolations, 8 staff quarantines, 90 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: three students positive, five students quarantined, zero staff members positive or quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 45 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 85 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Oct. 18
McCormick Elementary School: two students quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, six student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 88 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: one student quarantined. (1-4 staff isolations, 22 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 81 students quarantined.)
McCormick High School: zero positives or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, 15 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 75 student quarantines.)
Private schools, week of Oct. 18-22
Cambridge Academy: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, five students quarantined. (six staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 67 student quarantines.)
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood: zero isolations or quarantines. (1-4 staff isolations, five student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 22 student quarantines.)