Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Statewide COVID-19 case counts are decreasing, but thousands of students and teachers are still missing school because of positive cases or close contact with someone who was positive.
Last week, there were 12,391 total students and staff members in South Carolina schools isolated with positive COVID-19 cases. There were an additional 29,484 quarantined from being close contacts.
Below are the most recent numbers provided by each school district. All cumulative numbers in parentheses are provided by DHEC and are through the week ending Jan. 28, so may not include more recent cases. All McCormick numbers are provided by DHEC.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Feb. 1
Early Childhood and Montessori: three in isolation, 112 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 247 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: nine in isolation, 20 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 90 student isolations, 13 staff quarantines, 166 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: one in isolation, 22 quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 82 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 210 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: six in isolation, seven quarantined. (23 staff isolations, 89 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 173 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: three in isolation, 12 quarantined. (23 staff isolations, 71 student isolations, 23 staff quarantines, 148 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: three in isolation, 15 quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 78 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 269 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, five quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 49 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 225 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: seven in isolation, 24 quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 97 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 250 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: seven in isolation, 21 quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 57 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 159 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: five in isolation, 41 quarantined. (24 staff isolations, 96 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 603 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: three in isolation, 16 quarantined. (20 staff isolations, 88 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 370 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: 16 in isolation, 32 quarantined. (25 staff isolations, 98 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 669 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: 15 in isolation, 14 quarantined. (20 staff isolations, 158 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 410 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: eight in isolation, 19 quarantined. (20 staff isolations, 206 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 509 students quarantined.)
Other district services: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Jan. 24-28
Ware Shoals Primary: 36 students quarantined, four students positive, four staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 33 students quarantined, seven students positive, one staff member positive, two staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: 25 students quarantined, five students positive, three staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Jan. 24-28
Ninety Six Primary: 17 students isolated, 30 student close contacts, and three staff members isolated. (18 staff isolations, 73 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 377 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: 18 students isolated, 22 students quarantined, and four staff members isolated. (15 staff isolations, 67 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 291 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: 18 students isolated and 21 students quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 90 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 345 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: 22 students isolated, 20 students quarantined, and five staff members isolated. (14 staff isolations, 109 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 276 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Feb. 2
Long Cane Primary: three students quarantined. (23 staff isolations, 44 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 134 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero positive cases or quarantines. (16 staff isolations, 27 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 80 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: one student positive, three students quarantined, one staff member positive. (19 staff isolations, 41 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: seven students quarantined, one staff member positive. (12 staff isolations, 45 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 176 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: six students quarantined, one staff member positive. (11 staff isolations, 38 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 111 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (15 staff isolations, 70 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: zero positive cases or quarantines. (30 staff isolations, 137 student isolations, 36 staff quarantines, 325 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: seven students positive, six students quarantined, one staff member positive. (15 staff isolations, 111 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 176 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, Jan. 24-28
McCormick Elementary School: 1-4 staff members isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff members quarantined, seven students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 158 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: 1-4 staff members isolated, five students isolated, zero staff members quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 147 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 168 student quarantines.)
McCormick High School: 1-4 staff members isolated, zero students isolated, 1-4 staff members quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 38 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 118 student quarantines.)