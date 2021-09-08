Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greenwood County School District 50 has dropped since last week, possibly in part because of the two virtual learning days that bookended the Labor Day holiday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the district has 34 fewer isolations and 259 fewer quarantines than it did Friday.
“We are extremely encouraged by the numbers that were recently reported on our COVID-19 Dashboard,” said Johnathan Graves, director of communications for District 50.
“The virtual learning days on Sept. 3 and Sept. 7 provided our students and staff with a contact break during this high community spread. We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 absences among our students and staff and remain hopeful that the numbers and spread within our community will continue on a downward trend.”
He said district Superintendent Steve Glenn will be providing a video update in the coming days on ways to limit the spread and keep students and staff healthy.
Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, as did Abbeville County School District. All other numbers below are the most recent numbers provided by Lakelands school districts.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 8
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, 22 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: four in isolation, 14 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 11 in isolation, 49 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: four in isolation, 29 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: 12 in isolation, 39 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 10 in isolation, 59 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: five in isolation, 47 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: seven in isolation, 37 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: eight in isolation, 45 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: 11 in isolation, 45 quarantined.
Northside Middle: five in isolation, 29 quarantined.
Westview Middle: 16 in isolation, 70 quarantined.
Emerald High: 14 in isolation, 29 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 12 in isolation, 35 quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, three quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 1-8
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, two positive staff, 46 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 10 positive students, 42 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one positive student, nine students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Ninety Six Primary: six positive students, 113 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students, 14 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: two positive students, 34 close contact students quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: six positive students, 25 close contact students, one positive staff member, two close contact staff members quarantined.
There is one positive staff member quarantined at the district level.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 8
Long Cane Primary: 14 positive students, two positive staff, 44 quarantined students.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: three positive students, two positive staff, eight quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, one positive staff, 14 quarantined students.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: four positive students, six quarantined students.
Diamond Hill Elementary: three positive students, one positive staff, 12 quarantined students.
Wright Middle School: 11 positive students, one positive staff, 17 quarantined students.
Abbeville High School: two positive students, six quarantined students.
Dixie High School: six positive students, 19 quarantined students.
McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30
McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.