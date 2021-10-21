Lakelands school district update COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 case numbers statewide in schools and elsewhere continue to decrease.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 986 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers.
In those schools, 13,045 students and staff members were quarantined.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Private school numbers and those for Abbeville County School District are from DHEC.
The agency doesn’t report numbers below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Oct. 20
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, two quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, seven quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: zero in isolation, five quarantined.
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, one quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, nine quarantined.
Mays Elementary: three in isolation, five quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Brewer Middle: five in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Northside Middle: three in isolation, 11 quarantined.
Westview Middle: one in isolation, 10 quarantined.
Emerald High: four in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Greenwood High: four in isolation, three quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of 10/18.
Ware Shoals Primary: three positives.
Ware Shoals Middle: zero positives.
Ware Shoals High: one positive.
There are 21 quarantines in the district as of Oct. 18.
Greenwood County School District 52, Oct. 11-15
Ninety Six Primary: five positive students isolated, six student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students isolated, five student close contacts quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: four student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: two positive students isolated.
Abbeville County School District, 10/11-10/15
Long Cane Primary: 1-4 students isolated.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined.
Westwood Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: five students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 13 students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 10 students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.
Abbeville High School: 1-4 staff quarantined.
Dixie High School: 1-4 students isolated, seven students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Oct. 18
McCormick Elementary School: two students quarantined.
McCormick Middle School: one students quarantined.
McCormick High School: zero positives or quarantines.
Private schools
Cambridge Academy had zero cases or quarantines for the week of Oct. 11-15.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood had between one and four students isolated, between one and four staff quarantined and six students quarantined for the week of Oct. 11-15.