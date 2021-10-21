You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakelands school district update COVID-19 numbers

y Mathews lunch (104).JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Students at Mathews Elementary School in Greenwood eat lunch.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

COVID-19 case numbers statewide in schools and elsewhere continue to decrease.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 986 total isolations of students and staff members with positive COVID-19 cases amongst schools that reported numbers.

In those schools, 13,045 students and staff members were quarantined.

The most recent numbers reported by each district are below. Private school numbers and those for Abbeville County School District are from DHEC.

The agency doesn’t report numbers below five, so any schools with a count between one and four are listed as such.

Greenwood County School District 50, as of Oct. 20

Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, two quarantined.

Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.

Lakeview Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.

Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, seven quarantined.

Mathews Elementary: zero in isolation, five quarantined.

Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, one quarantined.

Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, nine quarantined.

Mays Elementary: three in isolation, five quarantined.

Woodfields Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.

Brewer Middle: five in isolation, 19 quarantined.

Northside Middle: three in isolation, 11 quarantined.

Westview Middle: one in isolation, 10 quarantined.

Emerald High: four in isolation, 19 quarantined.

Greenwood High: four in isolation, three quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 51, as of 10/18.

Ware Shoals Primary: three positives.

Ware Shoals Middle: zero positives.

Ware Shoals High: one positive.

There are 21 quarantines in the district as of Oct. 18.

Greenwood County School District 52, Oct. 11-15

Ninety Six Primary: five positive students isolated, six student close contacts quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students isolated, five student close contacts quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: four student close contacts quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: two positive students isolated.

Abbeville County School District, 10/11-10/15

Long Cane Primary: 1-4 students isolated.

John C. Calhoun Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined.

Westwood Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.

Cherokee Trail Elementary: five students isolated, 1-4 staff quarantined, 13 students quarantined.

Diamond Hill Elementary: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 10 students quarantined.

Wright Middle School: 1-4 staff isolated, 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.

Abbeville High School: 1-4 staff quarantined.

Dixie High School: 1-4 students isolated, seven students quarantined.

McCormick County School District, as of Oct. 18

McCormick Elementary School: two students quarantined.

McCormick Middle School: one students quarantined.

McCormick High School: zero positives or quarantines.

Private schools

Cambridge Academy had zero cases or quarantines for the week of Oct. 11-15.

Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood had between one and four students isolated, between one and four staff quarantined and six students quarantined for the week of Oct. 11-15.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Lakelands school district update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school district update COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 case numbers statewide in schools and elsewhere continue to decrease.

+2
New COVID cases slow as holidays near

New COVID cases slow as holidays near

Although COVID-19 case numbers seem to be waning, health officials are staying ready to respond to another surge while hoping to see a continued downward trend.

DHEC updates COVID-19 cases in SC schools

DHEC updates COVID-19 cases in SC schools

Thousands of students missed school last week after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report from the state.

Recent ruling allows schools to require masks; Lakelands schools have no plans to yet

Recent ruling allows schools to require masks; Lakelands schools have no plans to yet

A recent court ruling will allow South Carolina school districts to enforce mask mandates, but no firm plans to do so have surfaced from local districts.

Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Abbeville County School District has only six positive COVID-19 cases in schools, the lowest total the district has seen since the beginning of the school year.

Updated
+2
Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home