You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakelands hospitals gear up to vaccinate children ages 5-11

Vaccine (copy)
Buy Now

Children ages 5-11 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as federal and state health officials work to get doses out to hospital systems, pediatrics offices and other vaccine providers.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Children ages 5-11 may be vaccinated against COVID-19 now, and Lakelands hospitals are gearing up to provide pediatric vaccines for families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave emergency use approval Tuesday to Pfizer for use of its COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 5-11, and health officials said they’ve started distributing pediatric vaccines across the country, with plans to be at full capacity starting next week.

Anyone seeking vaccines for themselves or their children can find vaccination locations online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or by calling the vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.

The Abbeville Area Medical Center has vaccines available. To make an appointment, call 864-366-9681. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 W. Greenwood St., suite one. Patients are asked to call 864-366-3828 when they arrive. Staff can schedule an appointment for the second dose during the appointment for the first one.

Self Regional Healthcare will start its pediatric vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. each day next week at the Support Services Center at 104 Wells Ave. Vaccines are by appointment only at this time, and patients are asked to call 864-725-8200 to schedule an appointment.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control started developing its vaccine rollout plan for children in this age group in October. In a news release, DHEC officials said federal agencies will provide 152,100 pediatric vaccine doses to South Carolina in the first week of availability. By Wednesday, DHEC had received more than 60,000 doses.

More than 250 vaccine providers across the state received doses this week, the DHEC release said, but not all hospital systems were receiving doses.

“That said, it is important to note that while vaccines are making their way to our state, providers are working to update and train their staff on the final CDC recommendations for pediatric vaccines,” the DHEC release said. “It is best to contact your provider for availability prior to visiting a site.”

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Lakelands hospitals gear up to vaccinate children ages 5-11

Lakelands hospitals gear up to vaccinate children ages 5-11

Children ages 5-11 may be vaccinated against COVID-19 now, and Lakelands hospitals are gearing up to provide pediatric vaccines for families.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

November shows a major difference in COVID-19 cases in local schools compared to recent months.

Sunshine House on Grace Street reopens after COVID-19-related closure

Passersby might have noticed the Grace Street Sunshine House location looked empty for a week, but it’s back open.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downward in the state and in schools.

+2
DHEC predicts vaccine approval for ages 5-11 soon

DHEC predicts vaccine approval for ages 5-11 soon

With COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now available, the FDA is now considering approval of vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.

+2
COVID-19 struck all six members of Abbeville County Council member's family

COVID-19 struck all six members of Abbeville County Council member's family

ABBEVILLE — No one wants to bring COVID-19 home.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home