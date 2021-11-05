Lakelands hospitals gear up to vaccinate children ages 5-11

Children ages 5-11 may be vaccinated against COVID-19 now, and Lakelands hospitals are gearing up to provide pediatric vaccines for families.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave emergency use approval Tuesday to Pfizer for use of its COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 5-11, and health officials said they’ve started distributing pediatric vaccines across the country, with plans to be at full capacity starting next week.
Anyone seeking vaccines for themselves or their children can find vaccination locations online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or by calling the vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.
The Abbeville Area Medical Center has vaccines available. To make an appointment, call 864-366-9681. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 W. Greenwood St., suite one. Patients are asked to call 864-366-3828 when they arrive. Staff can schedule an appointment for the second dose during the appointment for the first one.
Self Regional Healthcare will start its pediatric vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. each day next week at the Support Services Center at 104 Wells Ave. Vaccines are by appointment only at this time, and patients are asked to call 864-725-8200 to schedule an appointment.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control started developing its vaccine rollout plan for children in this age group in October. In a news release, DHEC officials said federal agencies will provide 152,100 pediatric vaccine doses to South Carolina in the first week of availability. By Wednesday, DHEC had received more than 60,000 doses.
More than 250 vaccine providers across the state received doses this week, the DHEC release said, but not all hospital systems were receiving doses.
“That said, it is important to note that while vaccines are making their way to our state, providers are working to update and train their staff on the final CDC recommendations for pediatric vaccines,” the DHEC release said. “It is best to contact your provider for availability prior to visiting a site.”