Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

About half as many students and teachers were out of school because of COVID-19 last week as there was the week before.
Last week, there were 3,157 total students and school staff members out of school with a positive COVID-19 case in the state. An additional 8,482 were quarantined because they were close contacts of someone who was positive.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers provided by local school districts. All cumulative numbers in parentheses are provided by DHEC and are through the week ending Feb. 11, so may not include more recent cases.
Greenwood County
School District 50, as of Feb. 16Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, seven quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 41 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 255 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, five quarantined. (19 staff isolations, 95 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 85 student isolations, 18 staff quarantines, 218 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 93 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 176 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined. (25 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, 23 staff quarantines, 154 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (30 staff isolations, 79 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 280 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 52 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 231 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 99 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 260 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (30 staff isolations, 60 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 164 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: one in isolation, zero quarantined. (26 staff isolations, 101 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 620 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: two in isolation, seven quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 91 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 377 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: two in isolation, four quarantined. (27 staff isolations, 99 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 615 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: one in isolation, five quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 166 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 424 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: one in isolation, one quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 212 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 524 students quarantined.)
Other district services: one in isolation, zero quarantined.
Greenwood County
School District 51, as of Feb. 15Ware Shoals Primary: one student quarantined, one student positive, zero staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: one student quarantined, zero students positive, zero staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one student quarantined, four students positive, three staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.
Greenwood County
School District 52, Feb. 7-11Ninety Six Primary: one student quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 75 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 384 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: two students isolated and three students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 75 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 304 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: two students isolated and two students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 95 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 351 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: three students isolated and one student quarantined (15 staff isolations, 114 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 283 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County
School District, as of Feb. 10Long Cane Primary: zero staff isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (23 staff isolations, 44 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 143 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 80 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, one student quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 44 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 122 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (13 staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 189 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: one staff isolated, three students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 42 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 120 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: zero staff isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 72 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: one staff isolated, one student isolated, one staff quarantined, three students quarantined. (31 staff isolations, 139 student isolations, 37 staff quarantines, 329 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: zero staff isolated, three students isolated, zero staff quarantined, two students quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 124 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 190 student quarantines.)
McCormick County
School District, as of Feb. 11McCormick Elementary School: zero staff members isolated, six students isolated, zero staff members quarantined, two students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 177 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: zero staff members isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff members quarantined, zero students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 48 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 169 student quarantines.)
McCormick High School: zero staff members isolated, one student isolated, zero staff members quarantined, zero students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 39 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)