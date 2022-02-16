 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

McCormick County school tours.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

McCormick Elementary students listen during a lesson in class in December.

 INDEX-JOURNAL file

About half as many students and teachers were out of school because of COVID-19 last week as there was the week before.

Last week, there were 3,157 total students and school staff members out of school with a positive COVID-19 case in the state. An additional 8,482 were quarantined because they were close contacts of someone who was positive.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers provided by local school districts. All cumulative numbers in parentheses are provided by DHEC and are through the week ending Feb. 11, so may not include more recent cases.

Greenwood County

School District 50, as of Feb. 16Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, seven quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 41 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 255 student quarantines.)

Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, five quarantined. (19 staff isolations, 95 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)

Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 85 student isolations, 18 staff quarantines, 218 student quarantines.)

Merrywood Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (29 staff isolations, 93 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 176 student quarantines.)

Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined. (25 staff isolations, 77 student isolations, 23 staff quarantines, 154 student quarantines.)

Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined. (30 staff isolations, 79 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 280 student quarantines)

Pinecrest Elementary: two in isolation, three quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 52 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 231 student quarantines.)

Mays Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 99 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 260 student quarantines.)

Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined. (30 staff isolations, 60 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 164 student quarantines.)

Brewer Middle: one in isolation, zero quarantined. (26 staff isolations, 101 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 620 student quarantines.)

Northside Middle: two in isolation, seven quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 91 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 377 student quarantines.)

Westview Middle: two in isolation, four quarantined. (27 staff isolations, 99 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 615 student quarantines.)

Emerald High: one in isolation, five quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 166 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 424 student quarantines.)

Greenwood High: one in isolation, one quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 212 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 524 students quarantined.)

Other district services: one in isolation, zero quarantined.

Greenwood County

School District 51, as of Feb. 15Ware Shoals Primary: one student quarantined, one student positive, zero staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: one student quarantined, zero students positive, zero staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: one student quarantined, four students positive, three staff members positive, zero staff members quarantined.

Greenwood County

School District 52, Feb. 7-11Ninety Six Primary: one student quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 75 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 384 student quarantines.)

Ninety Six Elementary: two students isolated and three students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 75 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 304 student quarantines.)

Edgewood Middle School: two students isolated and two students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 95 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 351 student quarantines.)

Ninety Six High School: three students isolated and one student quarantined (15 staff isolations, 114 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 283 student quarantines.)

Abbeville County

School District, as of Feb. 10Long Cane Primary: zero staff isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (23 staff isolations, 44 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 143 student quarantines.)

John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 29 student isolations, 10 staff quarantines, 80 student quarantines.)

Westwood Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, one student quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 44 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 122 student quarantines.)

Cherokee Trail Elementary: zero staff isolated, one student isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (13 staff isolations, 51 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 189 student quarantines.)

Diamond Hill Elementary: one staff isolated, three students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 42 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 120 student quarantines.)

Wright Middle School: zero staff isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff quarantined, zero students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 72 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 172 student quarantines.)

Abbeville High School: one staff isolated, one student isolated, one staff quarantined, three students quarantined. (31 staff isolations, 139 student isolations, 37 staff quarantines, 329 student quarantines.)

Dixie High School: zero staff isolated, three students isolated, zero staff quarantined, two students quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 124 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 190 student quarantines.)

McCormick County

School District, as of Feb. 11McCormick Elementary School: zero staff members isolated, six students isolated, zero staff members quarantined, two students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 177 student quarantines.)

McCormick Middle School: zero staff members isolated, zero students isolated, zero staff members quarantined, zero students quarantined. (five staff isolations, 48 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 169 student quarantines.)

McCormick High School: zero staff members isolated, one student isolated, zero staff members quarantined, zero students quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 39 student isolations, five staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

About half as many students and teachers were out of school because of COVID-19 last week as there was the week before.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Fewer students and teachers missed school last week because of COVID-19, but thousands are still missing school because they have the virus or were in close contact with someone who was.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Statewide COVID-19 case counts are decreasing, but thousands of students and teachers are still missing school because of positive cases or close contact with someone who was positive.

Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

Self ICU sees overflow from COVID cases

While Self Regional Medical Center has treated on average 80 COVID-19 patients each day, President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan said Upstate hospitals are starting to see a drop in hospitalizations.

Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers

The current surge of COVID-19 cases is still evident in schools at the end of January.

DHEC pauses COVID data reporting amid 'one-time' inaccuracy

DHEC pauses COVID data reporting amid 'one-time' inaccuracy

Questions about data accuracy have delayed the state health department’s daily COVID-19 reports, according to officials.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK