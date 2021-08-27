You are the owner of this article.
Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

School bus rear

The number of students and teachers in the state with COVID-19 continues to rise.

DHEC has confirmed 1,679 cases of COVID-19 among school students. That number doesn’t include other cases that have been self-reported by many school districts.

Hundreds of students in the Lakelands are out of school with positive COVID cases or because they had close contact with someone who is positive.

Below are the most recent numbers for local school districts, which have all been reported by those districts.

Greenwood County School District 50, as of Aug. 27:

(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)

Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, 30 quarantined.

Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, six quarantined.

Lakeview Elementary: 16 in isolation, 57 quarantined.

Merrywood Elementary: 12 in isolation, 75 quarantined.

Mathews Elementary: nine in isolation, 23 quarantined.

Rice Elementary: 10 in isolation, 41 quarantined.

Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, 10 quarantined.

Mays Elementary: 14 in isolation, 27 quarantined.

Woodfields Elementary: nine in isolation, 38 quarantined.

Brewer Middle: 12 in isolation, 157 quarantined.

Northside Middle: seven in isolation, 33 quarantined.

Westview Middle: 26 in isolation, 58 quarantined.

Emerald High: 20 in isolation, 51 quarantined.

Greenwood High: 22 in isolation, 41 quarantined.

Other district services: five in isolation, seven quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 51, as of Aug. 25:

Ware Shoals Primary: nine positive students, one positive staff, 136 close contacts quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, one positive staff, 18 close contacts quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: one positive student, 10 close contacts quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 52, Aug. 16-22:

Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 15 student close contacts quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: four positive students quarantined, 53 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 56 close contact students quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: four positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.

Abbeville County School District, as of Aug. 27:

Abbeville High School: seven positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined, three staff quarantined.

Dixie High School: six positive students, 10 students quarantined.

Wright Middle School: five positive students, 28 quarantined students.

Westwood Elementary: three positive staff, six students quarantined.

Diamond Hill Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, nine quarantined students, one staff quarantined.

Cherokee Trail Elementary: seven students quarantined.

John C. Calhoun Elementary: one positive student, one positive staff, nine students quarantined, one staff quarantined.

Long Cane Primary: three positive students, seven positive staff, 12 students quarantined, one staff quarantined.

McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 23:

McCormick Elementary School: 20 students in quarantine.

McCormick Middle School: five positive students, 58 students in quarantine, one staff member in quarantine.

McCormick High School: 13 students in quarantine.

Greenwood County private schools:

Palmetto Christian Academy: one confirmed case in the school with zero classroom quarantines and one isolation because of close contact.

Greenwood Christian School: no response. 

Cambridge Academy: no response. 

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

