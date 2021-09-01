Lakelands districts update COVID-19 numbers

As thousands of COVID cases continue to be reported in South Carolina each day, local school districts continue to see cases and hundreds of students in Greenwood and the surrounding counties are quarantined.
Some school districts in the area are having virtual learning days to try to ease the rate of spread. McCormick County School District students have been learning virtually since Tuesday, and the district will make a determination Friday on when students will return to class.
Greenwood County School District 50 students will learn virtually on Friday and Tuesday. With Labor Day weekend, this will give students and teachers a five-day break from face-to-face contact at school.
District 50, District 51 and Abbeville County School District have each recently updated COVID-19 numbers in schools. Numbers for all other districts are the most recent update available.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 1
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, 58 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, 12 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 18 in isolation, 59 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: four in isolation, 59 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: eight in isolation, 41 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 62 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: two in isolation, 14 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: nine in isolation, 23 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: six in isolation, 66 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: 11 in isolation, 169 quarantined.
Northside Middle: three in isolation, 30 quarantined.
Westview Middle: 28 in isolation, 117 quarantined.
Emerald High: seven in isolation, 39 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 20 in isolation, 62 quarantined.
Other district services: one in isolation, four quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Aug. 31
Ware Shoals Primary: 16 positive students, two positive staff, 143 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, zero positive staff, 9 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: three positive students, zero positive staff, 10 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Aug. 23-30:
Ninety Six Primary: two positive students quarantined, 39 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students quarantined, 17 close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: seven positive students quarantined, 44 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: five positive students quarantined, 31 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
There is one close contact staff member quarantined at the district level.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 1
Abbeville High School: three positive students, 12 students quarantined.
Dixie High School: seven positive students, seven students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: six positive students, 28 quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, two positive staff, eight students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: one positive student, 18 quarantined students
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two positive students, 13 students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined.
Long Cane Primary: 10 positive students, five positive staff, 17 students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30
McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.