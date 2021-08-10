Lakelands districts provide updated COVID-19 data, protocols

Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has revived its COVID-19 reporting dashboard, providing information about which schools in the area have seen positive cases.
The agency updated the site on Tuesday for the first time since June, providing numbers for Aug. 1-8.
There have been positive cases in six schools in Greenwood County School District 50 in that time period. Rice, Lakeview and Mathews elementary schools have had at least one but fewer than five positive student cases. Northside Middle and Emerald High have had between one and five students test positive, and Greenwood High has had five students test positive. Emerald has also seen at least one faculty member test positive.
In Greenwood County School District 51, there have been four positive student tests between Aug. 5-10, with 62 students and one teacher quarantined, according to information provided by the district.
Greenwood County School District 52 provided its COVID-19 numbers for Aug. 2-10. Ninety Six Primary has one positive staff member and four close contact students quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary has one positive student, one positive staff member and four close contact students quarantined. Edgewood Middle has two positive students, 13 close contact students and two close contact staff members quarantined. Ninety Six High has four positive students, one positive staff member and 32 close contact students quarantined.
Statewide from Aug. 1-8, there have been 68 COVID-19-positive students and 17 school employees.
District 50 on Tuesday released an update regarding its efforts against COVID-19.
Schools in the district have developed safety plans, social distancing will be utilized for meetings and enhanced cleaning will continue. Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in schools, the district says, except for during afterschool programs. Visitors to afterschool programs must provide a safety plan and take the district’s daily health survey.
“Our students and staff have worked extremely hard during the first three weeks of school despite the challenges presented by the rising COVID-19 cases,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a press release. “Our top priority is to provide our students with quality instruction in a safe learning environment. We are monitoring our student and staff absences and county COVID-19 numbers on a daily basis. We are limiting the number of visitors in our schools and district facilities and encouraging as much virtual communication as possible. Schools are currently working to adjust their arrival and dismissal times to limit the number of students and staff in common areas. Our schools are also reviewing all of our classrooms to make sure students are socially distanced to the greatest extent possible.”