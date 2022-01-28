Lakelands district update COVID-19 numbers

The current surge of COVID-19 cases is still evident in schools at the end of January.
Statewide last week, there were 17,844 total isolations of students and school staff members with positive COVID-19 cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There were 36,573 total staff and students quarantined for being close contacts of a positive person.
Below are the most recent numbers provided by each school district. All cumulative numbers in parentheses are provided by DHEC and are through the week ending Jan. 21, so may not include more recent cases.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Jan. 26
Early Childhood and Montessori: 15 in isolation, 13 quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 27 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 227 student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: 10 in isolation, 20 quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 79 student isolations, 12 staff quarantines, 146 student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: 14 in isolation, 17 quarantined. (28 staff isolations, 72 student isolations, 14 staff quarantines, 199 student quarantines.)
Merrywood Elementary: nine in isolation, 13 quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 79 student isolations, 16 staff quarantines, 150 student quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: 11 in isolation, 16 quarantined. (20 staff isolations, 62 student isolations, 22 staff quarantines, 133 student quarantines.)
Rice Elementary: eight in isolation, 19 quarantined. (26 staff isolations, 69 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 249 student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, nine quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 40 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 210 student quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: five in isolation, 22 quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 87 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 230 student quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: five in isolation, 26 quarantined. (27 staff isolations, 50 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 134 student quarantines.)
Brewer Middle: eight in isolation, 37 quarantined. (21 staff isolations, 94 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 583 student quarantines.)
Northside Middle: 10 in isolation, 38 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 80 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 354 student quarantines.)
Westview Middle: 17 in isolation, 24 quarantined. (22 staff isolations, 87 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 644 student quarantines.)
Emerald High: 18 in isolation, 27 quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 136 student isolations, 11 staff quarantines, 390 student quarantines.)
Greenwood High: 23 in isolation, 42 quarantined. (17 staff isolations, 186 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 479 students quarantined.)
Other district services: four in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Jan. 12-21
Ware Shoals Primary: 240 students quarantined, 47 students positive, 17 staff members positive, four staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: 91 students quarantined, 33 students positive, seven staff members positive, five staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: 65 students quarantined, 19 students positive, six staff members positive, two staff members quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Jan. 17-21
Ninety Six Primary: 20 students isolated, four staff members isolated, one staff member quarantined, and 53 students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 56 student isolations, 17 staff quarantines, 347 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six Elementary: 16 students isolated, two staff members isolated, 43 students quarantined, and one staff member quarantined. (12 staff isolations, 49 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 270 student quarantines.)
Edgewood Middle School: 18 students isolated, three staff isolated, 40 students quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 72 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 324 student quarantines.)
Ninety Six High School: 25 students isolated, three staff isolated, 40 students quarantined, and three staff quarantined. (nine staff isolations, 87 student isolations, seven staff quarantines, 256 student quarantines.)
Abbeville County School District, as of Jan. 20
Long Cane Primary: four students positive, 20 students quarantined, one staff member positive. (22 staff isolations, 41 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 113 student quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: seven students positive, 15 students quarantined, one staff member positive, two staff members quarantined. (16 staff isolations, 27 student isolations, nine staff quarantines, 80 student quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: seven students positive, 17 students quarantined, six staff members positive, two staff members quarantined. (18 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 107 student quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two students positive, 40 students quarantined, four staff members positive. (11 staff isolations, 37 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 153 student quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: three students positive, 11 students quarantined, three staff members positive. (10 staff isolations, 34 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 102 student quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: eight students positive, 48 students quarantined, one staff member positive, two staff members quarantined. (14 staff isolations, 66 student isolations, eight staff quarantines, 163 student quarantines.)
Abbeville High School: eight students positive, 17 students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined. (30 staff isolations, 128 student isolations, 36 staff quarantines, 299 student quarantines.)
Dixie High School: 20 students positive, 13 students quarantined. (15 staff isolations, 103 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 167 student quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Jan. 24
McCormick Elementary School: five students quarantined, one positive student, two positive staff members. (11 staff isolations, 27 student isolations, six staff quarantines, 151 student quarantines.)
McCormick Middle School: one student quarantined, three positive students. (1-4 staff isolations, 32 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 119 student quarantines.)
McCormick High School: two students quarantined. (seven staff isolations, 25 student isolations, 1-4 staff quarantines, 99 student quarantines.)