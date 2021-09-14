You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Abbeville, pandemic is a tough numbers game

Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC)
FILE | INDEX-JOURNAL

COVID-19 takes a toll. In Abbeville, that toll is getting bigger.

AAMC had nine patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to Meg Davis, Marketing/Foundation/Volunteer Services director. It is the most patients the center has seen and more patients are expected.

At least two patients were on ventilators, she said. Patients range in age from their early 20s to their mid-60s.

The increase in patients is attributed to the return of students to schools and colleges and people traveling more and attending large gatherings, she said.

“We also realize that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ has set in and people are not following CDC recommendations, mask wearing and social distancing,” Davis said. Also, South Carolina has a low vaccination rate.

According to DHEC, just 49.6% of eligible state residents are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, nearly 650,000 cumulative cases had been reported statewide.

DHEC revealed the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among residents who were not fully vaccinated. In South Carolina from July 16 to Aug. 15, 85.5% of cases, 71.6% of hospitalizations and 78.4% of deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

AAMC is licensed for 25 beds, but typically staffs 18 beds, which usually meets its needs, Davis said with the fast spread of the delta variant, AAMC began planning weeks ago for a surge. It set aside space in a former OB unit for patients. The work permits an extra five to six inpatients, which brings AAMC to a total of 24 beds. Ten of those beds are designated for COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, AAMC has moved its monoclonal antibody infusion therapy area to a larger conference room, she said. The center also has moved its respiratory clinic to one side of the Healthcare Center to accommodate demands for COVID-19 testing. A separate entrance is used for patients who require testing. Visitation to AAMC also remains suspended.

A bitter statistic is more children are coming down with COVID-19. Davis said last August, in local clinics, the positive rate was 14.1% and at mobile testing events, the positive rate was 1.4%. Last week alone, the positive rate in local clinics was 26.9% and the mobile testing events recorded an 18.4% positive rate.

Across South Carolina, 2,508 people suffering from COVID-19 were in hospitals, according to DHEC. That is a 6% increase from last week.

Patients have told center staff that they have never been so sick, they wondered if they were going to live, that the recovery takes longer than they expected and they didn’t realize they would have so many lingering effects. Davis said many have said they wish they had gotten vaccinated.

Patients aren’t the only victims of COVID-19. Medical staff members are taking a hit from the pandemic.

“I think I can honestly say that, like most hospitals right now, Abbeville Area Medical Center is feeling somewhat overwhelmed,” Davis said. “COVID has our full focus these days.

“We are very fortunate that every employee within our hospital system is working as a team to provide the best most compassionate care possible to our patients,” Davis said. “Being a smaller facility, we can more easily make the necessary changes. ... For example, preparations and the move of our Respiratory Clinic happened in less than 24 hours. The move of our infusion therapy area happened in a 24-hour time frame.

“We continue to be fully operational in our services, however, are reviewing elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis to determine necessity,” Davis said. “We are also limiting the number of inpatient swing bed rehabilitation patients to our own hospitalized patients who need further treatment.

“Our doctors, nurses and direct care staff are tired and stressed, but continue to provide the best possible care day in and day out to our patients,” she said.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated,” Davis said. “COVID-19 is real. Young, healthy people are getting very sick and dying.”

The only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and to follow the CDC guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19, she said.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

In Abbeville, pandemic is a tough numbers game

In Abbeville, pandemic is a tough numbers game

COVID-19 takes a toll. In Abbeville, that toll is getting bigger.

Lakelands school districts update numbers

Lakelands school districts update numbers

There are two weeks left until the first intersession for Greenwood and McCormick county schools, a break away from school as part of the modified calendar.

+2
Self moves vaccination site back to Wells Avenue

Self moves vaccination site back to Wells Avenue

Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine from Self Regional Medical Center will have to go to the Support Services Center starting Monday.

DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

Across the holiday weekend, state health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 200 deaths from the virus, according to Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control director of public health.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greenwood County School District 50 has dropped since last week, possibly in part because of the two virtual learning days that bookended the Labor Day holiday.

District 50 students return to school today after long Labor Day weekend

District 50 students return to school today after long Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror, a couple of Lakelands school districts updated their COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home