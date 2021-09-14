In Abbeville, pandemic is a tough numbers game

COVID-19 takes a toll. In Abbeville, that toll is getting bigger.
AAMC had nine patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to Meg Davis, Marketing/Foundation/Volunteer Services director. It is the most patients the center has seen and more patients are expected.
At least two patients were on ventilators, she said. Patients range in age from their early 20s to their mid-60s.
The increase in patients is attributed to the return of students to schools and colleges and people traveling more and attending large gatherings, she said.
“We also realize that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ has set in and people are not following CDC recommendations, mask wearing and social distancing,” Davis said. Also, South Carolina has a low vaccination rate.
According to DHEC, just 49.6% of eligible state residents are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, nearly 650,000 cumulative cases had been reported statewide.
DHEC revealed the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among residents who were not fully vaccinated. In South Carolina from July 16 to Aug. 15, 85.5% of cases, 71.6% of hospitalizations and 78.4% of deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated.
AAMC is licensed for 25 beds, but typically staffs 18 beds, which usually meets its needs, Davis said with the fast spread of the delta variant, AAMC began planning weeks ago for a surge. It set aside space in a former OB unit for patients. The work permits an extra five to six inpatients, which brings AAMC to a total of 24 beds. Ten of those beds are designated for COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, AAMC has moved its monoclonal antibody infusion therapy area to a larger conference room, she said. The center also has moved its respiratory clinic to one side of the Healthcare Center to accommodate demands for COVID-19 testing. A separate entrance is used for patients who require testing. Visitation to AAMC also remains suspended.
A bitter statistic is more children are coming down with COVID-19. Davis said last August, in local clinics, the positive rate was 14.1% and at mobile testing events, the positive rate was 1.4%. Last week alone, the positive rate in local clinics was 26.9% and the mobile testing events recorded an 18.4% positive rate.
Across South Carolina, 2,508 people suffering from COVID-19 were in hospitals, according to DHEC. That is a 6% increase from last week.
Patients have told center staff that they have never been so sick, they wondered if they were going to live, that the recovery takes longer than they expected and they didn’t realize they would have so many lingering effects. Davis said many have said they wish they had gotten vaccinated.
Patients aren’t the only victims of COVID-19. Medical staff members are taking a hit from the pandemic.
“I think I can honestly say that, like most hospitals right now, Abbeville Area Medical Center is feeling somewhat overwhelmed,” Davis said. “COVID has our full focus these days.
“We are very fortunate that every employee within our hospital system is working as a team to provide the best most compassionate care possible to our patients,” Davis said. “Being a smaller facility, we can more easily make the necessary changes. ... For example, preparations and the move of our Respiratory Clinic happened in less than 24 hours. The move of our infusion therapy area happened in a 24-hour time frame.
“We continue to be fully operational in our services, however, are reviewing elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis to determine necessity,” Davis said. “We are also limiting the number of inpatient swing bed rehabilitation patients to our own hospitalized patients who need further treatment.
“Our doctors, nurses and direct care staff are tired and stressed, but continue to provide the best possible care day in and day out to our patients,” she said.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated,” Davis said. “COVID-19 is real. Young, healthy people are getting very sick and dying.”
The only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and to follow the CDC guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19, she said.