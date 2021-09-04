'I was gasping for breath': Two weeks on ventilator changes Tedards' view on COVID

Benji Tedards doesn’t leave the house without hand sanitizer now.
He wears his mask when he goes out, and the sounds of people coughing are enough to make him want to head back home. He no longer likes being in a crowd, and when he gets a drink at any restaurant he has to drink it with a straw to avoid putting his mouth on a cup anyone could have touched.
Thirteen days on a ventilator changed his perspective on a lot of things. Before Benji had COVID-19, he didn’t believe in the seriousness of the virus. He said he didn’t think it was real until he, his wife and his mother all contracted it.
While his mom, Cindy, and wife, Brianna, had mild cases, Benji fought for his life while tied down to an ICU bed, sedated to keep him from pulling out the ventilator tubing that ran down his throat. He had to go through physical and occupational therapy to recover from his hospital stay.
But Benji’s newfound caution wasn’t on his mind earlier this year, when he said he and his family traveled and went out regularly.
“We went out for the Fourth of July week to Myrtle Beach,” he said. “Came back and me and my wife both had sore throats.”
They didn’t think much of it at first, but the feeling got worse over time. Benji took a sick day from work to get his throat checked out, and the staff at Express Medical Care Greenwood had him tested for COVID-19.
Benji said he was told he was one of the first six people in the state to contract the delta variant. At 32 years old, he was among the rare but growing number of younger people to get seriously ill with COVID.
While he was inside Express Medical and got his test results, Brianna was outside unable to come into the office. Staff had to come outside to let her know he had tested positive, and a test the next day confirmed she had it as well.
“It really didn’t feel too bad at all at first,” Benji said.
But slowly, breathing became more difficult, and he said he became more lethargic and drained. By July 16, his blood-oxygen level had dropped to 74% and his lips had turned blue. He said he laid down on his bathroom floor that day to try and catch his breath before they decided to rush him to a doctor’s office.
“It was the coldest spot I could find,” he said. “I was gasping for breath.”
EMS took him from Express Medical to Self’s emergency room. Brianna was scared. She said she sat outside in the parking lot talking with Cindy while Benji was being examined. They’d occasionally get updates on what tests were being run, and eventually he called them to let them know he was being put on a ventilator.
“That’s what they told me,” Cindy said. “I can either put him on the ventilator or he’s going to die.”
Benji wouldn’t be reunited with his family again for more than 10 days. Over the course of his hospital stay, his illness became severe and life-threatening.
“I had started mentally preparing myself for the words,” Cindy said. “The one thing that really helped me and gave me hope — I coached him. I was his coach, cheering him on.”
He developed pneumonia, and the lower parts of his lungs collapsed, he said. On his second day on ventilation, he woke up from sedation and pulled the tubing out of his throat. He has no memory of this, but said hospital staff had to further sedate him and tie him to his bed to keep him from interfering with treatment.
Benji said he could make out people’s voices while he was sedated, although nothing was completely clear. It felt like being in another world. He was at his grandparents’ house speaking with them. When his grandfather asked what he was doing there, Benji said he recalled saying he didn’t know — that’s when he woke up, days after his admission in the hospital, and became aware of the tube down his throat and the bonds on his wrists.
“Every time you swallowed it felt like you was choking,” he said. “When they pulled that tube out, my God I felt like I was going to puke from the gagging.”
Cindy and Brianna got to see him through a window shortly after he came off the ventilator. Cindy said she remembers him waving them in and trying to get the two of them to come into the room, but they weren’t allowed. They tried to gesture to him to let him know they couldn’t come in, but he waved them away. Benji later said he wasn’t frustrated over them not coming in, but the nausea had gotten bad and he was about to be sick, so he waved them away.
His voice was raspy and he had difficulty talking for days. Brianna had recovered from COVID with a runny nose, nausea, aches and pains, but Benji had lost 40 pounds while bed-ridden. He tried to stand and walk on his own soon after he was taken off ventilation, but lacked the strength and fell down on the hospital floor.
“I was scared, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Brianna said. “But when we got up there and they let us visit him and start walking with him, he got some of his strength back.”
It wasn’t until earlier this week, months after his release from the hospital, that Benji was cleared from physical and occupational therapy. If he goes on long walks, the lower part of his lungs still gets sore. He feels more forgetful nowadays, and calls it “COVID-brain.”
“I don’t care to be around a bunch of people anymore. If people start coughing and stuff, I freak out,” he said.
Benji had trouble sleeping, has elevated blood pressure and is still getting his strength back. All three had diminished senses of smell and taste long after recovery. They can laugh about it now, and Benji tells self-effacing stories about the slapstick and sometimes gross-yet-funny moments of hospital care. But all three feel lucky that he’s still with them.
He didn’t believe the virus was real before he had it. Now, he’s got no doubt about how sick it can make people. Though he still has reservations about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, he said his experience in the hospital convinced him to get it. Once he’s cleared to be vaccinated, he said he plans to get his shots.
“Anyone who thinks this isn’t real, they better rethink it. You shouldn’t play with this,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones that pulled off of it, and I’d never want to do it again.”