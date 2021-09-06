Here’s what happens when COVID-19 hits a District 50 classroom

Thousands of students in South Carolina have been sick with COVID-19 since returning to school for the new school year, and thousands more have been quarantined as a precaution.
In Greenwood County School District 50, classmates and close contacts are contacted by the district when a student or staff member tests positive.
As of Friday, 137 students were isolated and 785 students were quarantined. Fifteen staff members were isolated and 32 were quarantined.
If a student or staff member tests positive, they must isolate for 10 days and may return if they are symptom-free without medication, the district says.
A student is considered a close contact if there was contact for 15 cumulative minutes during the day within 3 feet for students and 6 feet for adults with or without a mask.
Close contacts will be determined and contacted by a school nurse, who will note the time, place, and last date the positive individual was in class.
An all-call is sent to the class notifying them of a positive case.
If a parent receives a personal call from an administrator or nurse saying their child is a close contact of someone who has tested positive, they should disregard information given in the robocall.