Health officials focus on educating people about vaccines

Since access isn’t the problem anymore, state health officials are instead focused on convincing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
“It’s never been easier to get a vaccine,” she said, “so it’s really about choice now.”
The state vaccination rate is hovering at less than 40%, and the Lakelands counties range from about 30% in Laurens County to about 47% in McCormick County, according to data from June 3. Health experts still estimate it will take a vaccine rate of about 70% to reach herd immunity, eventually stopping COVID-19’s ability to spread.
So how do health experts expect to reach that goal? Bell said it takes widespread access and educational campaigns to fight the misinformation and misunderstanding people have about the available vaccines.
“What we’re doing is trying to learn why people have hesitancy. To understand the root causes of what’s keeping them from getting the vaccine is what helps us address those,” she said. “If it’s an informational issue ... we want to be in a position to provide information about the fact that the most rigorous monitoring is being done currently for the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that is unlike the monitoring of the safety for any other vaccine.”
She said health officials are working to dispel the myth that these vaccines might affect women’s fertility. There’s no evidence the vaccines pose a threat to fertility, she said, and any woman wanting to get pregnant will want to be protected from COVID-19 because pregnancy can put them at risk of more severe illness should they contract the virus.
The consequences of getting sick can be severe, and the benefits of being vaccinated extraordinary, Bell said. There’s still research being done into the long-term effects of COVID-19, and she said she was concerned about some of the indicators that the virus can cause lasting damage to the lungs and heart.
Meanwhile, for people who are vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control say protected people can return to the normal, public activities they enjoyed before the pandemic.
“It opens the world back up,” said Dr. Matt Logan, Self Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “You can visit much more freely and participate in community activities.”
There’s still a risk of catching COVID-19 for unvaccinated people, and Logan emphasized that 99% of Self’s admissions for COVID-19 were unvaccinated people.
“The vaccines are very effective at preventing severe illness and death,” he said.
Older populations have done well at getting vaccinated, but people age 40 and younger have shown to be more hesitant. About 30% of this younger group might not show symptoms of COVID if they contract it, Logan said, meaning they could spread it without knowing.
The hospital has plenty of capacity to vaccinate, and offer appointment-free vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at a drive-thru clinic at 303 W. Alexander Ave. Starting Monday, the Self clinic will also offer a limited supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster let South Carolina’s state of emergency regarding the pandemic expire earlier this week, and Bell said the significant increase in vaccinations among older people is a good sign.
“This doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over,” she said. “We know that we have many positive indicators, but we do not want to get complacent about this declaration.”
To try and reach younger populations, she said DHEC is partnering with the state Brewers Guild to offer “Shot with a Chaser” vaccine events, offering shots at breweries across the state along with a free beer or soda.
Regional CARE panels have been working with local health officials to focus on identifying community partners and improving vaccine access for under-served communities.
“Understanding the relationships of community leaders and trusted voices in these communities has been another success of these CARE panels,” she said.
Without question, Logan said it will be a challenge to reach the goal of a 70% vaccination rate, and it will take continued education about the efficacy and safety of the available vaccines. He said he thinks of getting vaccinated as a moral obligation to those around him — getting vaccinated helps protect the people who can’t.
Bell called this creating “bubbles of protection” around those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children younger than 12 and people allergic to the ingredients.
“Think about the community and those around you as well,” he said.