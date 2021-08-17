Greenwood County School District 51 discusses COVID procedures, federal funds

WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 trustees received an update Monday on the district’s procedures related to COVID-19.
Since the first day of school on July 22, the district has seen 15 positive cases of the disease and there have been 139 quarantined cases. School nurses have tested 155 since the start of school.
District Safety Coordinator Eric Cox spoke to the board about the precautions being taken and the cleaning that’s being done, adding the district has plenty of PPE and sanitizers.
“There’s a lot of excitement I know at the high school because the kids are back together and we got football season fixing to start up,” Cox said.
“So nurses keep working hard, good contact tracing so we can minimize positive cases, hopefully we can have a somewhat normal school year, but it’s going to take everybody working together to accomplish that.”
Cox mentioned football season and said there are plans being worked on for that.
“Right now, we’re going to suggest social distancing,” Cox said. “Just try to create as much distance as you can. No mask requirements, anything like that, but be mindful you need to still try to keep your distance.”
Superintendent Fay Sprouse added the district is looking to hire someone to help with testing since it’s taking up a lot of the district’s nurses’ time.
Sprouse also gave the board an update on the district’s plans for the third round of funds provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
The district will receive $3,113,122 as part of the relief fund.
As mandated, 20% of the money — $622,625 — will go toward learning loss. That will be spent on technology hardware and software and professional development for teachers. That allocation will also fund “opportunities in the arts, career exploration, fitness activities, community service and leadership development for students,” according to a presentation shown to the board. It will also cover classified and certified staff for remediation days and summer programming.
After at least 20% is spent addressing learning loss, districts can use the remaining funds for any of 15 categories.
When the board sought public input, the two most popular categories were regarding school facility repairs and improvements to reduce risk of virus transmission, and improving air quality.
The district plans to use $2,217,227 of the remainder of the funds to improve indoor air quality by hiring a firm to provide “the design, bidding and construction administration services for HVAC equipment replacement, 14 years or older” at all schools. Eleven exterior doors that do not seal will also be replaced with that money.
The remainder of the ESSER III funds, $273,270, is budgeted to be spent toward building a developmentally appropriate, ADA-compliant playground at Ware Shoals Primary School, according to the presentation. The money won’t cover the entirety of the project, Sprouse acknowledged.
Each district must send a plan for its use of the funds to the state education department by Aug. 24, and the funds must be spent by the end of September 2024.