You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building (copy)
Buy Now

The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

An eighth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July 2020.

The diagnosis came amid an easing of the delta-fueled surge in new cases in South Carolina. Still, Greenwood County recorded 755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sept. 9-22 — the most recent two weeks for which data is available — which is a little more than 1% of county residents.

The employee who tested positive was last in the office on Sept. 17. The employee started showing fatigue Sept. 18 and a family member tested positive the following day. The employee had negative tests returned on Sept. 20 and 21 before receiving a positive result on Saturday. The employee is fully vaccinated and has experienced only mild symptoms.

After loosening its mask policy in the spring for fully vaccinated employees, the Index-Journal reinstated its previous masking requirements in August. Employees are required to wear face coverings while inside the office except while working alone at their desks and while representing the newspaper outside the office.

Also, customers visiting the newspaper office must enter through the front lobby and be properly wearing a mask before doing so.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

An eighth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July 2020.

McCormick County school board asks for repeal of mask mandate ban

McCormick County school board asks for repeal of mask mandate ban

McCormick County School District’s board of trustees passed a resolution to be sent to the state legislature asking that a mask mandate ban be repealed.

DHEC, school districts update COVID-19 numbers

DHEC, school districts update COVID-19 numbers

More than 4,000 students in the state were out of school last week with positive COVID-19 cases and 30,000 more were out on quarantine from being in close contact with positive students.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

There’s one week left until the first intersession of the year for Greenwood and McCormick county public school students.

DHEC: Tens of thousands of students, teachers affected by COVID cases, quarantines

DHEC: Tens of thousands of students, teachers affected by COVID cases, quarantines

Newly released data shows tens of thousands of student quarantines in the state since the start of the school year, including more than 30,000 last week.

Matthew Hensley: The numbers say vaccinations work

Matthew Hensley: The numbers say vaccinations work

With breakthrough cases, how do we know the vaccine is working? Well, look at the proof.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home