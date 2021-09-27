Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

An eighth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July 2020.
The diagnosis came amid an easing of the delta-fueled surge in new cases in South Carolina. Still, Greenwood County recorded 755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sept. 9-22 — the most recent two weeks for which data is available — which is a little more than 1% of county residents.
The employee who tested positive was last in the office on Sept. 17. The employee started showing fatigue Sept. 18 and a family member tested positive the following day. The employee had negative tests returned on Sept. 20 and 21 before receiving a positive result on Saturday. The employee is fully vaccinated and has experienced only mild symptoms.
After loosening its mask policy in the spring for fully vaccinated employees, the Index-Journal reinstated its previous masking requirements in August. Employees are required to wear face coverings while inside the office except while working alone at their desks and while representing the newspaper outside the office.
Also, customers visiting the newspaper office must enter through the front lobby and be properly wearing a mask before doing so.
Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.