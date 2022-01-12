Eight Laurens County public schools move to remote learning because of COVID-19 cases

Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases are sending a spate of Laurens County schools virtual.
Laurens County School District 55 announced Wednesday morning that six of its schools will move to remote learning until after Martin Luther King Day: Ford Elementary, Laurens Elementary, Laurens Middle, Gray Court-Owings, Hickory Tavern and the high school.
In a press release, the district said those "schools have reached a critical point where we cannot provide quality and safe educational experiences due to the high percentage of staff member absences required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure."
This comes a day after Laurens County District 56 in Clinton announced Eastside Elementary School would take a similar pause on in-person learning because nearly 40% of school employees were out, either because they had COVID or were in contact with someone who was infected.
Thornwell Charter School in Clinton is also taking a hiatus from the classroom, announcing Tuesday it would use elearning for the remainder of the week. Eastside and Thornwell plan for a return to classrooms Tuesday.
New cases in the past two weeks included nearly 2.3% of Laurens County residents, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A number of schools across the state are taking similar precautions as South Carolina sees its highest number of COVID-19 cases yet, more than doubling past daily new case averages.
Days into the third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina passed a sobering milestone: 1 million cases.
