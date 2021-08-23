Districts 51, 52 update COVID case numbers

Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 each updated their COVID-19 data on Monday.
District 51 in Ware Shoals had, as of Aug. 20, seven positive students and 50 quarantined students in the district, according to a post on the district’s website.
“More and more staff and students are choosing to wear face masks as the number of cases in our community and schools rise,” the post says.
“Our nurses continue to offer testing and contact tracing for students and staff.”
District 52 in Ninety Six has had 18 positive cases during the Aug. 16-22 time period.
Greenwood School District 52 cases:
- Ninety Six Primary: two positive students, fifteen student close contacts, and two close contact staff members quarantined.
- Ninety Six Elementary School has four positive students, 53 student close contacts, one positive staff member, and two staff close contacts quarantined.
- Edgewood Middle School has seven positive students and 56 student close contacts quarantined.
- Ninety Six High School has four positive students, 17 student close contacts, and one close contact staff member quarantined.