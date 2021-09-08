District 50 students return to school today after long Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror, a couple of Lakelands school districts updated their COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday.
Greenwood County School District 50 returns to in-person learning today after a five-day break, including the weekend, Labor Day and two virtual learning days.
District 50 will have two vaccination clinics later this week with Self Regional Healthcare. The first will take place Thursday at Greenwood High and the second will be Friday at Emerald High. Both clinics will be open from 2-5 p.m. Third booster shots will be available to immunocompromised people who must self-attest to their condition. For information on the clinics, visit gwd50.org under the COVID-19 Resources tab.
McCormick County School District will remain virtual this week because of the high number of cases and quarantines in the district.
District 50 and 52 COVID-19 numbers were updated Tuesday, all other numbers are the most recent numbers provided by Lakelands school districts.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 7
(District 50 differentiates isolated individuals as those who are infected with the virus, who have COVID-19 symptoms or who tested positive but are asymptomatic. Quarantined individuals are those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had contact with someone with COVID-19. Numbers below include both students and staff.)
Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, 51 quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: three in isolation, 11 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 25 in isolation, 68 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: three in isolation, 30 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: 12 in isolation, 44 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 14 in isolation, 69 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: five in isolation, 51 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: eight in isolation, 24 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: nine in isolation, 53 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: 14 in isolation, 159 quarantined.
Northside Middle: five in isolation, 21 quarantined.
Westview Middle: 26 in isolation, 111 quarantined.
Emerald High: 11 in isolation, 41 quarantined.
Greenwood High: 12 in isolation, 43 quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, one quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Aug. 31
Ware Shoals Primary: 16 positive students, two positive staff, 143 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: two positive students, zero positive staff, 9 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: three positive students, zero positive staff, 10 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Ninety Six Primary: six positive students, 113 close contact students quarantined, one positive staff member, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: three positive students, 14 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: two positive students, 34 close contact students quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: six positive students, 25 close contact students, one positive staff member, two close contact staff members quarantined.
There is one positive staff member quarantined at the district level.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 1
Abbeville High School: three positive students, 12 students quarantined.
Dixie High School: seven positive students, seven students quarantined.
Wright Middle School: six positive students, 28 quarantined students.
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, two positive staff, eight students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: one positive student, 18 quarantined students
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two positive students, 13 students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: two positive students, one positive staff, six students quarantined.
Long Cane Primary: 10 positive students, five positive staff, 17 students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Aug. 30
McCormick Elementary School: 51 students in quarantine, one positive student, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: 12 positive students, 72 students in quarantine, two staff members in quarantine.
McCormick High School: 68 students in quarantine, five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.