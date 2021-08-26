You are the owner of this article.
District 50 adds virtual days amid more than 900 COVID-related absences

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

With more than 900 students and staff isolated because they have COVID-19 or in quarantine because of possible exposure, Greenwood County School District 50 is adding two virtual days to the Labor Day weekend.

"This is to try to keep our contact down," Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a video shared with staff Thursday. "It's risen to the point we're almost at 10% as far as kids being out with quarantines and isolations, so we're to the point where our instructional integrity is actually suffering."

Sept. 3 and Sept. 7 are scheduled as virtual learning days, according to a news release shared Thursday, and the district will observe the Sept. 6 Labor Day holiday. On these days, students won't report to school and district staff who can work from home will do so. Assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for grades 1-12, with students taking Chromebooks or paper packets home.

The goal, Glenn said, is to keep students and staff safe while providing the needed instruction. These two virtual days, in addition to the weekend and holiday will provide a break from face-to-face contact and allow some of the quarantined students and staff to return afterward.

"I hate that it's going to be an inconvenience to our parents, but please understand that we're doing everything we can to keep our kids in school five days a week because we truly feel like that is the most important thing and the best way for them to learn," Glenn said.

The district shared a new data dashboard showing the number of students from each school who are in isolation and quarantine. The district defines isolation as anyone infected with COVID-19, with symptoms of the virus or who is asymptomatic but has tested positive. Those in quarantine are people who might have been exposed to COVID-19 or had recent close contact with someone who has it.

Across the district, 710 students and 32 staff members were in quarantine according to a Thursday afternoon update. An additional 144 students and 17 staff were isolated because of positive COVID tests or suspected COVID.

The district's data dashboard is available online at bit.ly/3BtyRMf. Director of Communications Johnathan Graves said the data is updated at 4 p.m. daily and only reflects the figures available for that day. The data might differ from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's report on school-level activity, he said.

DHEC's explanation for data discrepancies is schools can choose to self-announce cases before DHEC's twice-weekly reports show those cases. There can be a delay in DHEC's online reporting as the agency reviews and confirms information before sharing it online.

Students in South Carolina who ride buses to schools must wear a mask while doing so, according to a Thursday memo released by the state Department of Education, which is once again following an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to mask-wearing on public transportation. 

The state announced on July 6 that the rule wouldn’t be enforced. Thursday's memo cited low coronavirus transmission rates and case counts at the time as the reason for dropping enforcement.

The agency directs that all districts in the state must again comply with the requirement by Monday.

The state will equip state-owned buses with masks for students who get on board without one.

“However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order,” the memo says.

District 50 adds virtual days amid more than 900 COVID-related absences

