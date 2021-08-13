DHEC updates school COVID-19 numbers

Before most school districts in the state have even had students in class, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students who are in school has doubled in just days.
A Friday update from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that reported and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school students and staff members doubled from Sunday to Wednesday.
As of the end of Wednesday, there have been 141 student COVID-19 cases reported by the agency statewide, up from Sunday’s total of 68. The true number is likely higher, as the cases reported on DHEC’s dashboard don’t represent Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52, who have self-reported positive cases.
There have been 34 cases among school employees in the state, according to DHEC.
DHEC does not report an exact number of cases until the total reaches five or more. For schools with at least one but less than five cases, that is specified.
Greenwood School District 50, cumulative as of Aug. 11
Eleanor S. Rice Elementary: less than five student cases.
Emerald High: less than five student cases, less than five faculty cases.
Greenwood High: eight student cases.
Lakeview Elementary: less than five student cases.
Mathews Elementary: less than five student cases.
Northside Middle: less than five student cases.
Westview Middle: less than five faculty cases.
Greenwood School District 51, current as of Aug. 13
Ware Shoals Primary: zero positive, eight quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: three positive, 20 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: six positive, 57 students quarantined.
Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 2-10
Ninety Six Primary: one positive staff member quarantined, four close contact students quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: one positive staff member quarantined, one positive student quarantined, four close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: two positive students quarantined, 13 close contact students quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: four positive students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, 32 close contact students quarantine.