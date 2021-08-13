You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHEC updates school COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19
CDC illustration

Before most school districts in the state have even had students in class, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students who are in school has doubled in just days.

A Friday update from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that reported and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school students and staff members doubled from Sunday to Wednesday.

As of the end of Wednesday, there have been 141 student COVID-19 cases reported by the agency statewide, up from Sunday’s total of 68. The true number is likely higher, as the cases reported on DHEC’s dashboard don’t represent Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52, who have self-reported positive cases.

There have been 34 cases among school employees in the state, according to DHEC.

DHEC does not report an exact number of cases until the total reaches five or more. For schools with at least one but less than five cases, that is specified.

Greenwood School District 50, cumulative as of Aug. 11

Eleanor S. Rice Elementary: less than five student cases.

Emerald High: less than five student cases, less than five faculty cases.

Greenwood High: eight student cases.

Lakeview Elementary: less than five student cases.

Mathews Elementary: less than five student cases.

Northside Middle: less than five student cases.

Westview Middle: less than five faculty cases.

Greenwood School District 51, current as of Aug. 13

Ware Shoals Primary: zero positive, eight quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: three positive, 20 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: six positive, 57 students quarantined.

Greenwood School District 52, Aug. 2-10

Ninety Six Primary: one positive staff member quarantined, four close contact students quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: one positive staff member quarantined, one positive student quarantined, four close contact students quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: two positive students quarantined, 13 close contact students quarantined, two close contact staff members quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: four positive students quarantined, one positive staff member quarantined, 32 close contact students quarantine.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

DHEC updates school COVID-19 numbers

DHEC updates school COVID-19 numbers

Before most school districts in the state have even had students in class, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students who are in school has doubled in just days.

Updated
Surgeries rescheduled as two SC hospitals over capacity

Surgeries rescheduled as two SC hospitals over capacity

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina health system is rescheduling surgeries and reassigning nurses after two of its hospitals topped 100% capacity as the delta variant spurred a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state.

Dr. Linda Bell: SC schools will face more virus cases in fall

Dr. Linda Bell: SC schools will face more virus cases in fall

COLUMBIA — South Carolina schools will undoubtedly face more COVID-19 outbreaks this fall as students return to classrooms amid the delta variant's rapid spread, a top state health official forecasted Wednesday.

Lakelands districts provide updated COVID-19 data, protocols

Lakelands districts provide updated COVID-19 data, protocols

Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has revived its COVID-19 reporting dashboard, providing information about which schools in the area have seen positive cases.

SCDC: Limited visitation allowed at Leath

SCDC: Limited visitation allowed at Leath

After more than a year without visitors, the women at Leath Correctional Institution can now see in-person visitors after the state Department of Corrections updated its visitation policies.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home