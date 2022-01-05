DHEC updates guidelines as students return to school

Students in the Lakelands are back in classrooms or getting ready to go back soon after the state began seeing historic high COVID-19 case counts.
Schools are adjusting their COVID-19-related protocols after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its guidance for schools on Tuesday.
Notably, the guidance follows new recommendations that someone who has tested positive can return to school five days after the positive test.
For those with an asymptomatic diagnosis, they can return to school after five days as long as they are symptom-free. They must wear a mask through day 10.
For those with symptoms and a positive diagnosis, they can return to school five days after the first day of symptoms and if it has been 24 hours since they’ve had a fever. They must also wear a mask through day 10.
DHEC also released updated rules for close contacts, depending on if they are vaccinated or symptomatic.
Local districts are returning to school under the new guidelines.
McCormick County students returned to classrooms on Tuesday.
“We had deep cleaning/spraying over the winter break in our educational complex,” McCormick Superintendent Jaime Hembree said.
“We are maintaining our COVID procedures and protocols that were in place prior to the winter break, such as conducting temperature checks each morning, keeping plexiglass in place in classrooms and common areas, and continued encouragement of the wearing of masks by students and staff.”
Abbeville County students returned to school Wednesday and students in Greenwood County’s three districts will return Monday.
Gov. Henry McMaster said lessons state officials learned over two years of pandemic along with a COVID-19 variant that doesn't seem as serious or deadly means there is no need to shut down schools or businesses amid a record number of cases.
As the fall semester wraps up and winter break is on its way, local school districts continue to see students isolated for positive COVID-19 tests and quarantined for being in close contact with someone who tested positive.
