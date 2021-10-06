DHEC updates COVID-19 cases in SC schools

Thousands of students missed school last week after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report from the state.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday released COVID-19 numbers for schools in the state.
Last week, 2,540 students and 10 staff members were isolated with positive COVID-19 tests. There were 21,869 students quarantined as close contacts with COVID-positive people and 66 quarantined staff members.
Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 and McCormick County School District are each out of school until Monday. The numbers listed below were all provided by DHEC, which doesn’t give an exact number for any count less than five.
Abbeville County Public School District, Sept.27-Oct. 1
Abbeville High School: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 staff members quarantined, 1-4 students quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: 1-4 students isolated, five students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: 1-4 students quarantined.
Dixie High: 1-4 students isolated, seven students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: 1-4 students isolated, five students quarantined.
Long Cane Primary: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.
Westwood Elementary: six students quarantined.
Wright Middle: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.
Private schools:
Cambridge Academy: 1-4 students quarantined.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood: 1-4 students isolated, 1-4 students quarantined.