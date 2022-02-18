DHEC to shut down testing lines, stop reporting daily COVID cases

Moving from pandemic to endemic, the state health department intends to close most of its COVID-19 PCR testing sites and stop reporting daily case numbers as officials shift focus in their response to the virus.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced changes to its testing strategy on Friday. The shift de-emphasizes the slower-response PCR tests operated through drive-thru lines in many places and focuses on at-home, rapid antigen tests.
"It's a shifting in the overall strategy," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's public health director. "That's really come about not really so much because of the endemic, although that will contribute to that, but because they're more available."
Rapid antigen tests have become more available through vendors and government agencies, she said, and are now the most effective tool at informing people's public health decisions. They allow people to test anytime without having to wait days for results, allowing people who are sick to isolate sooner.
"That one or two days that you're not waiting on results can prevent a lot of exposures and a lot of potential spread," Traxler said.
To this end, in March DHEC will start closing the testing sites it manages, starting with counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR testing providers, but gradually closing all PCR testing sites except in areas where DHEC is the only test provider or where there is only one other option.
DHEC is also going to stop reporting daily COVID case numbers, and switch to only reporting COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths on a weekly basis. Traxler said this was to focus more on long-term trends than day-to-day fluctuations, but that this is also to shift people's thinking about the virus "out of a pandemic mindset and more to an endemic mindset." Rapid tests taken at home aren't reported to DHEC, she said.
"As these rapid tests have become more available and people have started using them more, our counts have become under-represented," she said. "I don't know that this will look exactly like our flu watch every week, but similar."
Hospitalizations and deaths are a better indicator of the severity of illness, Traxler said. Hospitalizations and case numbers have dwindled, she said, although deaths haven't reduced yet. She said deaths are a lagging indicator, and it often takes longer to see a change in the number of people dying of COVID-19.
If another spike in cases happens or a new variant develops and becomes dominant, Traxler said health officials hope COVID will continue to behave like other viruses — variants typically become more contagious with milder illness.
"I can't promise it won't happen," she said. "Even if we see another surge, our first tool is going to be those rapid, at-home tests."
Self Regional Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Matthew Logan said Self has seen the same slow, but encouraging decline in cases as other hospitals throughout the state. On Thursday morning, Self had 44 COVID-positive inpatients.
"Two weeks ago on Feb. 3, we had 89," he said. "We certainly hope this trend continues. This decline has provided some reduced stress on our resources, staff and PPE supplies."
Vaccination is still the best way to protect people from serious illness from COVID-19, Traxler said. Self is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Monday for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will run from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through March 31, providing the Pfizer vaccine. People are urged to call 864-725-8200 to preregister.
Jonathan Knoche, a DHEC medical consultant, said Thursday that less than 15% of children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated, and recent CDC research has shown the largest group of children catching the Omicron variant is between ages 0 and 4.
"While most children have mild symptoms with COVID, a small portion of the young population can become very ill," Logan said. "We have taken care of young patients with COVID-19 in this age group that have been so sick to require transfer to the pediatric ICU in Greenville."