DHEC to close 5 Lakelands COVID test sites

With less demand for COVID-19 testing, state health officials have started to close some of their testing sites in favor of providing free, at-home rapid tests to people who need them.
Along with changes to masking recommendations, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are shifting their priorities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we move into year three of COVID, our state and nation recognizes transition to endemic has to be more about the daily habits and practices of individuals," DHEC medical consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche said.
Starting Tuesday, DHEC started scaling back its managed testing sites based on the declining demand.
"Over the coming couple of weeks we're going to be looking at where there's a need for testing," Knoche said. "If there are partners in the community where people have the option to go get tested, that means that's not necessarily a site that DHEC has to support."
Three sites in Greenwood and two in Laurens counties are up for closure by mid-March. The testing sites at the library in Ninety Six and two at the Greenwood County health department, along with the one at the Laurens County health department and the testing site at Bailey Stadium in Presbyterian College will be shut down between March 14 and April 1.
A total of 127 vendor testing sites across 33 counties will close between now and April 1, DHEC officials reported. Instead, DHEC's focus will be on providing rapid antigen tests for anyone who wants them, Knoche said, even if another variant or spike in cases comes.
"This disease will be with us for the foreseeable future," he said.
Rather than focusing on eliminating virus transmission, DHEC said in news releases and press statements that it's following the CDC's guidelines to recommend prevention measures like masking when severe disease has a chance of overwhelming area health care systems. This community-level metric looks at hospital capacity and COVID-19 hospital admissions.
"These data tell us how many people in the area are getting sick enough to require medical care, and if the area's health care system has the resources to provide care for all patients, including those who need care for something other than COVID-19," a news release said.
