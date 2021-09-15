DHEC: Tens of thousands of students, teachers affected by COVID cases, quarantines

Newly released data shows tens of thousands of student quarantines in the state since the start of the school year, including more than 30,000 last week.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday released COVID-19 numbers for all schools in the state that responded to a survey sent by the health agency. The data shows there have been 23,475 total isolations — or positive COVID-19 cases — in schools this year. The number triples for quarantines at 89,371.
The data does not include any information about multiple schools in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51, 52 and McCormick County School District.
Current positive cases and quarantines are the most recent provided by each district. Total isolations and quarantines as of Sept. 10, provided by DHEC, are in parentheses. Private school numbers are provided by DHEC.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 15
Early Childhood and Montessori: three in isolation, 20 quarantined. (six cumulative isolations, 80 cumulative quarantines)
Hodges Elementary: five in isolation, 15 quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: 14 in isolation, 28 quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: six in isolation, 23 quarantined. (40 cumulative isolations, 196 cumulative quarantines.)
Mathews Elementary: nine in isolation, 29 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: 13 in isolation, 43 quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, 25 quarantined. (10 cumulative isolations, 77 cumulative quarantines.)
Mays Elementary: six in isolation, 22 quarantined. (47 cumulative isolations, 107 cumulative quarantines.)
Woodfields Elementary: four in isolation, 18 quarantined.
Brewer Middle: four in isolation, 31 quarantined.
Northside Middle: nine in isolation, 36 quarantined.
Westview Middle: five in isolation, 30 quarantined. (57 cumulative isolations, 402 cumulative quarantines.)
Emerald High: 14 in isolation, 32 quarantined. (66 cumulative isolations, 198 cumulative quarantines.)
Greenwood High: 15 in isolation, 71 quarantined. (112 cumulative isolations, 250 cumulative quarantines.)
Other district services: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 9-13
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, one positive staff, 57 students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (24 cumulative isolations, 237 cumulative quarantines.)
Ware Shoals Middle: nine positive students, 22 students quarantined, one positive staff member, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: four positive students, 23 students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 7-10
Ninety Six Primary: five positive students, 13 close contact students quarantined, one close contact staff member quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: one positive student, eight close contact students quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: five positive students, 17 close contact students quarantined, three positive staff members quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: seven positive students, 21 close contact
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 13
Long Cane Primary: five positive students, two positive staff. (33 cumulative isolations, 63 cumulative quarantines.)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: three positive students, four positive staff, four quarantined students. (18 cumulative isolations, 13 cumulative quarantines.)
Westwood Elementary: four positive students, seven quarantined students. (17 cumulative isolations, 28 cumulative quarantines.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one positive staff, 10 quarantined students. (six cumulative isolations, 23 cumulative quarantines.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: three positive students, nine quarantined students. (14 cumulative isolations, 32 cumulative quarantines.)
Wright Middle School: six positive students, four positive staff, 12 quarantined students. (31 cumulative isolations, 52 cumulative quarantines)
Abbeville High School: 30 quarantined students, one quarantined staff. (16 cumulative isolations, 50 cumulative quarantines.)
Dixie High School: three positive students, 25 quarantined students. (23 cumulative isolations, 35 cumulative quarantines.)
McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 13
McCormick Elementary School: four students in quarantine, one staff member in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: one student in quarantine, four positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member. (19 cumulative isolations, 75 total quarantines.)
McCormick High School: five positive students, one staff member in quarantine, one positive staff member.
Private schools:
Cambridge Academy during the week of Sept. 6-10 had nine isolations and 22 quarantines. Cumulatively since the start of the school year, the school has had 27 total isolations and 55 quarantines.
Data for Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood was unclear, and no data was given for Greenwood Christian School.