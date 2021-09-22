DHEC, school districts update COVID-19 numbers

More than 4,000 students in the state were out of school last week with positive COVID-19 cases and 30,000 more were out on quarantine from being in close contact with positive students.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its weekly school COVID-19 data, showing the current and cumulative case numbers in school.
DHEC’s data does not include exact numbers for a count below five in order to protect privacy. This means totals for schools are not often available.
These are the most recent, current COVID-19 numbers released by each school district. Cumulative data related to cases since the start of the school year is provided by DHEC and is included in parentheses.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Sept. 22
Early Childhood and Montessori: two in isolation, 13 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, eight cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 91 cumulative student quarantines.)
Hodges Elementary: four in isolation, 15 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 17 cumulative student isolations, five cumulative staff quarantines, 54 cumulative student quarantines.)
Lakeview Elementary: 11 in isolation, 23 quarantined. (nine cumulative staff isolations, 43 cumulative student isolations, eight cumulative staff quarantines, 117 cumulative student quarantines)
Merrywood Elementary: four in isolation, eight quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 36 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 192 cumulative student quarantines)
Mathews Elementary: five in isolation, 24 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 29 cumulative student isolations, 13 cumulative staff quarantines, 42 cumulative student quarantines)
Rice Elementary: 16 in isolation, 47 quarantined. (five cumulative staff isolations, 41 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 121 cumulative student quarantines)
Pinecrest Elementary: four in isolation, 25 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, eight cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 92 cumulative student quarantines)
Mays Elementary: eight in isolation, 15 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 43 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 105 cumulative student quarantines)
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, 27 quarantined. (No cumulative data reported.)
Brewer Middle: eight in isolation, 45 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 41 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 277 cumulative student quarantines)
Northside Middle: six in isolation, 35 quarantined. (No cumulative data reported.)
Westview Middle: three in isolation, 27 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 65 cumulative student isolations, eight cumulative staff quarantines, 449 cumulative student quarantines)
Emerald High: 11 in isolation, 48 quarantined. (five cumulative staff isolations, 61 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 195 cumulative student quarantines)
Greenwood High: 13 in isolation, 62 quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 121 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 308 cumulative student quarantines)
Other district services: one in isolation, zero quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Sept. 17-22
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, 13 students quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 19 cumulative student isolations, eight cumulative staff quarantines, 258 cumulative student quarantines)
Ware Shoals Middle: three positive students, 16 students quarantined. (No cumulative data reported.)
Ware Shoals High: six positive students, 44 students quarantined, one positive staff member. (No cumulative data reported.)
Greenwood County School District 52, Sept. 13-17
Ninety Six Primary: four positive students, 17 student close contacts quarantined, two positive staff members, one staff close contact quarantined. (five cumulative staff isolations, 20 cumulative student isolations, five cumulative staff quarantines, 191 cumulative student quarantines)
Ninety Six Elementary: six positive students, 16 student close contacts quarantined, two positive staff members, one staff close contact quarantined. (five cumulative staff isolations, 17 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 138 cumulative student quarantines)
Edgewood Middle School: six positive students, 20 student close contacts quarantined, one positive staff member. (six cumulative staff isolations, 31 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 193 cumulative student quarantines)
Ninety Six High School: three positive students, 14 student close contacts quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 42 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 161 cumulative student quarantines)
Among district support staff, there are two positive staff members and one close contact staff member quarantine.
Abbeville County School District, as of Sept. 21
Long Cane Primary: four students quarantined. (11 cumulative staff isolations, 26 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 64 cumulative student quarantines)
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero positives, zero quarantines. (seven cumulative staff isolations, seven cumulative student isolations, zero cumulative staff quarantines, 14 cumulative student quarantines)
Westwood Elementary: one positive student, three students quarantined. (nine cumulative staff isolations, 10 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 32 cumulative student quarantines)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: three students quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, eight cumulative student isolations, zero cumulative staff quarantines, 32 cumulative student quarantines)
Diamond Hill Elementary: one positive student, four students quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 16 cumulative student isolations, zero cumulative staff quarantines, 41 cumulative student quarantines)
Wright Middle School: four positive students, five students quarantined, one staff member positive. (six cumulative staff isolations, 28 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 60 cumulative student quarantines)
Abbeville High School: one positive student. (six cumulative staff isolations, 11 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 78 cumulative student quarantines)
Dixie High School: four students positive, six students quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 30 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 58 cumulative student quarantines)
McCormick County School District, as of Sept. 21
McCormick Elementary School: two positive students, eight students quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 1-4 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 64 cumulative student quarantines)
McCormick Middle School: one positive student, four students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 18 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 75 cumulative student quarantines)
McCormick High School: one positive staff member. (1-4 cumulative staff isolations, 13 cumulative student isolations, 1-4 cumulative staff quarantines, 68 cumulative student quarantines)
Private schools:
(All data for private schools is provided by DHEC and consists of numbers reported by the school to the agency. No information was provided for Greenwood Christian School.)
Cambridge Academy: Seven students isolated last week, zero staff isolated last week, 14 students quarantined last week, between one and four staff quarantined last week. There have been 27 total isolations since school began. Fifty-eight students and between one and four staff members have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood: Between one and four students and between one and four staff members were isolated last week. Thirteen students were quarantined last week. There have been between one and five students and between one and five staff members who have been isolated since the beginning of the school year. Twenty-five students have been quarantined since the start of the school year.