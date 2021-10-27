DHEC predicts vaccine approval for ages 5-11 soon

With COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now available, the FDA is now considering approval of vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.
"Yesterday the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of vaccinations for this age range using the Pfizer vaccine," said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist. "Now the full FDA will need to issue an emergency use authorization, and that is expected in the coming days."
Federal health guidance is evolving quickly, she said, and health officials expect the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for that age group by Nov. 3 or 4. Vaccinations could start by late next week.
"If we can get as many eligible children as possible vaccinated quickly it can mean a significant reduction in cases in schools that are disrupting learning currently," she said.
There's no statewide masking requirement in schools, but Bell said schools can issue some requirements at their own discretion. DHEC's guidance calls for universal masking in school settings.
DHEC staff are still finalizing their plans for pediatric vaccine rollout, and are working alongside the state Department of Education to increase vaccination rates among students. Right now, however, Bell said their focus is on providing vaccines and training to staff in medical homes, pediatric practices, hospitals and chain pharmacies that are ready and equipped to vaccinate children.
"As soon as the federal authorization is given, we are prepared in South Carolina to begin administering doses to that age group soon after that federal approval occurs," Bell said.
In the meantime, vaccine booster shots are available for everyone who received a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who got their shots from Pfizer or Moderna can get a booster if it has been at least six months since their initial series and they are either 65 or older, or 18 and older but living in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.
For people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they can get a booster as long as they are 18 or older and were vaccinated at least two months ago. Those who are eligible can choose which vaccine they prefer — continuing with the original type they received or taking a different vaccine booster.
"Also, it's important to note that the booster is being offered by self-attestation," said Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations for Self Regional Healthcare. "Individuals may determine if they meet the qualifications for a booster, and do not need a doctor's referral."
Self's vaccination clinic in Greenwood is at the Support Services Center at 104 Wells Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People seeking a booster or vaccination appointment must register by calling 864-725-8200. The clinic has stock of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but supply is subject to change based on availability.
The Abbeville Area Medical Center is only offering the Pfizer vaccine and will provide Pfizer boosters to all eligible patients regardless of the brand of their first vaccine series. Anyone interested in a vaccine can call the hospital's health care center for an appointment at 864-366-1647, or drive up to the health care center without an appointment and call 864-366-3828 on arrival.
"Studies suggest that COVID-19 vaccines eventually lose some of their power against infection and serious illness, no matter the variant of the virus," Davis said. "Getting a booster shot helps 'supercharge' the vaccine's effectiveness."
To find a vaccine anywhere in South Carolina, visit DHEC's vaccine locator webpage at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call the state COVID-19 vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110.
Last month saw South Carolina's second-highest weekly death totals in 2021, Bell said, but there's been a steady decline in case numbers since then. That's a trend she'd like to continue seeing, and urged people to celebrate Halloween safely this year.
People should avoid social gatherings if they've shown symptoms of COVID-19 within 10 days, she said. Besides Halloween masks, people should wear protective masks covering their nose and mouth, especially when indoors. People should also keep practicing social distancing and regular hand-washing, she said.