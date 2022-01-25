DHEC pauses COVID data reporting amid 'one-time' inaccuracy

Questions about data accuracy have delayed the state health department's daily COVID-19 reports, according to officials.
"DHEC is currently experiencing a data processing issue worsened by the record number of tests and the format in which we are receiving results," state health officials said online.
The issues have delayed data reports since Thursday, and DHEC officials are working to fix the problem and confirm the accuracy of their data. Outgoing Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney and his successor, Jamie Parrish, said these delays have paused their daily COVID data reporting to local groups since last week.
"This processing issue is a one-time occurrence and we do not anticipate it being a recurring problem once it is resolved," DHEC said.
Provisional data officials knew was incorrect was accidentally posted to DHEC's website on Monday before being discovered and removed. While crews work to resolve the data issues, DHEC clarified that these problems are not affecting people receiving their individual test results, nor the prioritized case investigations DHEC provides to people in high-risk settings who have tested positive and their contacts.
"We know that many South Carolinians look to this data to make personal health decisions; however, the more important information is the trends in the data over time," DHEC said online. "DHEC's recommendations for protecting yourself from COVID-19 remain the same: get vaccinated, receive a booster shot when eligible and wear a mask when around others."
The Lander women’s basketball team has canceled its Wednesday game against Georgia College, according to the Lander athletic website. The cancellation is the second game of the week that was missed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Getting tested for COVID-19 in Abbeville will be safer for patients and staff.
