DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

Across the holiday weekend, state health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 200 deaths from the virus, according to Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control director of public health.
The state has surpassed 750,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, and is nearing 11,000 people dead from the virus and its complications.
“Not enough people are vaccinated, not enough people are consistently and properly wearing masks and the delta variant is proving to be highly transmissible,” she said.
As schools statewide face rising numbers of students and staff out with COVID or as close contacts, DHEC issued updated guidelines this week to help schools make informed decisions on how to respond. The guidelines feature an increased emphasis on testing, options for shortened quarantine spans in some cases and guidance on masking in school.
This guidance isn’t binding, and on Wednesday, Traxler said although DHEC has emergency authority to take action in the event of a local outbreak posing danger to a community, it won’t be issuing a statewide order. She said such an order wouldn’t be enforceable under the state budget proviso barring mask mandates, nor would any statewide order hold up against legal challenges.
“I don’t think this is a matter of who is to blame. From a public health standpoint, we know the answer to stopping the spread of this virus is vaccines, wearing masks and washing hands,” she said. “It’s frustrating to know and have the answer, and have the evidence that backs that answer, and still see the same problems persist.”
More people have been getting vaccinated, Traxler said, which is a good sign. On July 4, the 7-day average dipped to 3,954 administered doses of vaccine, but since then the average rose to more than 9,000 as of Sunday.
“It’s difficult to say how soon we’ll reach that 70 to 80 percent or higher range, since there are so many factors,” she said.
Still, she’s been satisfied with DHEC’s efforts to promote vaccination. Campaigns have targeted younger demographics and local populations throughout the state, but incentives and endorsements aren’t likely to beat out people’s sense of personal choice. What’s been most convincing are people sharing their experience getting vaccinated with their friends and family, Traxler said.
“We know sharing clear and accurate facts are the best ways to reach the public,” she said.
If vaccination rates aren’t increased, Traxler said DHEC expects COVID will continue to spread and mutate, potentially creating more problematic variants. With flu season approaching, she said DHEC still strongly recommends people get their flu shots — there’s no evidence of adverse effects between it and the COVID-19 vaccines, and both can be given in the same visit.
Traxler said she expects the Pfizer vaccine, currently approved for everyone age 12 and older, will get emergency approval for younger children this fall. As for third shots, Traxler said a third Pfizer vaccine shot is still only approved for people whose immune systems are compromised.