You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

Brannon Traxler

BRANNON TRAXLER

Across the holiday weekend, state health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 200 deaths from the virus, according to Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control director of public health.

The state has surpassed 750,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, and is nearing 11,000 people dead from the virus and its complications.

“Not enough people are vaccinated, not enough people are consistently and properly wearing masks and the delta variant is proving to be highly transmissible,” she said.

As schools statewide face rising numbers of students and staff out with COVID or as close contacts, DHEC issued updated guidelines this week to help schools make informed decisions on how to respond. The guidelines feature an increased emphasis on testing, options for shortened quarantine spans in some cases and guidance on masking in school.

This guidance isn’t binding, and on Wednesday, Traxler said although DHEC has emergency authority to take action in the event of a local outbreak posing danger to a community, it won’t be issuing a statewide order. She said such an order wouldn’t be enforceable under the state budget proviso barring mask mandates, nor would any statewide order hold up against legal challenges.

“I don’t think this is a matter of who is to blame. From a public health standpoint, we know the answer to stopping the spread of this virus is vaccines, wearing masks and washing hands,” she said. “It’s frustrating to know and have the answer, and have the evidence that backs that answer, and still see the same problems persist.”

More people have been getting vaccinated, Traxler said, which is a good sign. On July 4, the 7-day average dipped to 3,954 administered doses of vaccine, but since then the average rose to more than 9,000 as of Sunday.

“It’s difficult to say how soon we’ll reach that 70 to 80 percent or higher range, since there are so many factors,” she said.

Still, she’s been satisfied with DHEC’s efforts to promote vaccination. Campaigns have targeted younger demographics and local populations throughout the state, but incentives and endorsements aren’t likely to beat out people’s sense of personal choice. What’s been most convincing are people sharing their experience getting vaccinated with their friends and family, Traxler said.

“We know sharing clear and accurate facts are the best ways to reach the public,” she said.

If vaccination rates aren’t increased, Traxler said DHEC expects COVID will continue to spread and mutate, potentially creating more problematic variants. With flu season approaching, she said DHEC still strongly recommends people get their flu shots — there’s no evidence of adverse effects between it and the COVID-19 vaccines, and both can be given in the same visit.

Traxler said she expects the Pfizer vaccine, currently approved for everyone age 12 and older, will get emergency approval for younger children this fall. As for third shots, Traxler said a third Pfizer vaccine shot is still only approved for people whose immune systems are compromised.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

DHEC: Labor Day weekend saw 20,000plus COVID cases

Across the holiday weekend, state health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 200 deaths from the virus, according to Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control director of public health.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greenwood County School District 50 has dropped since last week, possibly in part because of the two virtual learning days that bookended the Labor Day holiday.

District 50 students return to school today after long Labor Day weekend

District 50 students return to school today after long Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend in the rearview mirror, a couple of Lakelands school districts updated their COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday.

Matthew Hensley: Avoid the ER if you can

Matthew Hensley: Avoid the ER if you can

There were 2,560 patients with COVID-19 in South Carolina hospitals, according to state data released Tuesday, accounting for more than 1 in 4 hospitalized patients.

Updated
+5
Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi

Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As patients stream into Mississippi hospitals one after another, doctors and nurses have become all too accustomed to the rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the nation's least vaccinated state.

Here’s what happens when COVID-19 hits a District 50 classroom

Here’s what happens when COVID-19 hits a District 50 classroom

Thousands of students in South Carolina have been sick with COVID-19 since returning to school for the new school year, and thousands more have been quarantined as a precaution.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home