DHEC changes COVID-19 guidelines for schools

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is shifting to treating COVID-19 as endemic, and recent guidance to South Carolina schools reflects that change.
The updated guidance allows schools that have had two consecutive weeks with less than 10% of all students and staff members positive with COVID-19 to suspend quarantine or test to stay procedures.
The first two-week period ends Feb. 28, so schools eligible to suspend the practice will have the option to do so on March 1.
Isolation requirements for those who have COVID-19 will remain the same.
If a school has two consecutive weeks with more than 10% of students and staff positive for COVID-19, they must reinstate test to stay requirements or quarantine.
Of the change, Greenwood County School District 50 stated its guidance will match all of DHEC’s new guidance for schools and child care centers.
Greenwood County school districts 51, 52, Abbeville County School District and McCormick County School District all indicated they would follow the new guidance.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers for each local district. Some districts have not posted updates this week and are not represented in this story. DHEC also did not update its cumulative numbers by press time Wednesday. McCormick County School District currently has “zero cases in the district,” according to superintendent Jaime Hembree. Greenwood County School District 50’s COVID-19 dashboard has been taken off its homepage and can be found under the “quicklinks” dropdown.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Feb. 22
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, one quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, zero quarantined.
Rice Elementary: one in isolation, five quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: one in isolation, two quarantined.
Mays Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Brewer Middle: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Northside Middle: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Westview Middle: three in isolation, one quarantined.
Emerald High: zero in isolation, one quarantined.
Greenwood High: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Other district services: one in isolation, zero quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Feb. 14-18
Ninety Six Primary: one staff member isolated.
Ninety Six Elementary: one student isolated and one student quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: one student isolated.
Ninety Six High School: two students isolated.