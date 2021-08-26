COVID hits schools hard within first weeks of new year

Amid the FDA giving its full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials and health advocates are turning an eye to rising case numbers in schools.
“Many of our schools are seeing much higher cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty than they were at this time last year,” said Department of Health and Environmental Control Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler. “We need as many people to get vaccinated as possible who are eligible to get vaccinated because it doesn’t just protect you, it helps protect our children under the age of 12 years old who can’t get the vaccine yet. They are vulnerable.”
Abbeville County schools started their academic year Aug. 17. Three days later the district reported 30 students were out with COVID-19, while another 36 students and staff were in quarantine as close contacts. At Ware Shoals’ schools, 147 students and staff were quarantined as of Wednesday — 136 of them were from Ware Shoals Primary School, where five classes were exposed to one instructor who had COVID-19.
Children are more susceptible to disease spread, Traxler said, because their immune systems are not fully developed and contagious illnesses thrive on groups of people gathered in indoor settings. The Upstate has seen the most significant spike in school cases, she said.
“I cannot recommend strongly enough that all students, teachers, visitors and other school employees wear a mask in schools and on buses,” Traxler said. “Based on our current trends both in South Carolina and nationally, I worry about what we may be seeing in the fall, when cooler weather arrives and we see more people indoors.”
Anyone age 12 or older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at no cost. To find vaccine providers near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110 for vaccine questions and provider information.
While Traxler stressed the importance of wearing masks in schools, state law still prohibits school districts from requiring masks. New variants of COVID-19 are more infectious and spreading through asymptomatic people, said Dr. Robert Saul, president of the S.C. chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Saul is a Greenwood resident and regular contributor of guest columns published in this newspaper.
“The people against what public health officials are saying are using yesterday’s information to make today’s decisions,” he said. “It’s really concerning that we’re not taking proper precautions to protect our children and the people around our children. Once it gets into families, it can run rampant.”
Masks don’t prohibit people from living full lives, he said, as health care professionals wear them all day long, as do many children with pulmonary diseases. With the list of vaccines students are already required to have to attend school, Saul said it didn’t make sense that schools can’t require mask-wearing.
A report from the AAP and the Children’s Hospital Association published earlier this month said children represented about 14.3% of all COVID-19 cases. In South Carolina, that number was 19.3%. Though the Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone age 12 and older, Saul said vaccination rates remain low for younger people, especially among people in their 20s.
There’s some evidence to suggest the Delta variant is causing more severe disease, Traxler said. It’s too early to tell if the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine has pushed more people to get their shots, but vaccine providers are requesting more doses.
Traxler said she expects that come later fall or early winter the FDA will issue emergency use authorization for vaccines for a yet younger age group, expanding the pool of people eligible to get their shots. DHEC has no plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations in schools, she said, adding that school vaccine requirements are carefully considered based on current, peer-reviewed research from the AAP and CDC.
“We know that cases are affecting our students and teachers, and we know what the steps are for protecting them,” Traxler said.
Community transmission remains high across the state and hospital beds continue to fill up, she said. It would take a significant increase in vaccination rates to change the direction of the pandemic and decrease case numbers, especially as flu season nears.