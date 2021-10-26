COVID-19 struck all six members of Abbeville County Council member's family

ABBEVILLE — No one wants to bring COVID-19 home.
Abbeville County Council member Drew Simpson and his family didn’t want it. They got it anyway. What followed was a three-week ordeal for the family of six.
“We made it all last year without COVID in our house,” Simpson said Monday. ”This year, COVID came to the house through public schools, we’re pretty sure. Our oldest daughter was notified that she has been exposed by a classmate.”
Simpson’s wife, Lacey, was notified Sept. 1 when school was out. “They wanted us to keep her out of school for 10 days. Of course, we started taking precautions in the house at this point, but we pretty much knew everybody was possibly exposed by then,” he said.
Simpson said he continued going to work at a Michelin plant in Anderson. It provides COVID screenings every morning. That Friday, Sept. 3, about lunchtime, Simpson’s wife, Lacey, called and said she was having difficulty breathing, her joints were achy and she felt bad.
He left work and carried his wife, their oldest daughter, himself and their 20-month-old son to get tested. Their two middle daughters were in school and he arranged someone to pick them up.
Their oldest daughter tested positive. Simpson recalled she didn’t show symptoms. He and his 20-month-old son tested negative.
Their two middle daughters weren’t showing symptoms so they stayed with someone else. Simpson said they eventually tested positive, but they never showed systems. The other children had headaches or didn’t feel well. They handled it pretty well and continued to play and do homework remotely.
With a sick family, Simpson said he couldn’t work at the plant, so he took care of the housework.
He didn’t have breathing problems, but didn’t feel quite right. “I couldn’t put my finger on it,” he said.
On Sept. 7, Simpson said he figured if it didn’t get any worse, it would be all right.
Then it hit. On Sept. 8, he had a slight fever.
“Then I started getting other symptoms completely different from wife. I had the achy feeling like the flu. It never really affected my breathing.”
“I had stomach issues,” Simpson said. “I never lost my sense of taste, but nothing tasted right. My morning coffee didn’t taste right. I didn’t have much of an appetite.
“I couldn’t even keep down water,” he said. “Honestly, I could drink a 20-ounce bottle of water and it was going to come back up.”
He also developed a dry cough. By the time he had recovered, Simpson said he had lost 15 pounds.
On Sept. 17, he participated in a remote doctor’s visit at his home with the plant doctor. Because of coughing and stomach issues, they kept him out for another week. He was cleared for work on Sept. 24 and returned on Sept. 27.
Their 20-month-old son suffered symptoms. “I could tell he didn’t feel good; I could see it in his eyes.” His nose ran constantly. By the third day, he was feeling better.
The family had not been vaccinated.
“I’m not against it, but I don’t agree with the way society is trying to push it on people,” he said. “It’s almost like discrimination, ‘Oh you can’t do this unless you get the vaccine.’”
He said Lacey had been looking into getting vaccinated because there was talk of schools pushing a policy to get students 12 years old and older to get the vaccine.
She thought if her daughter was going to have to do it, “I wouldn’t give my daughter anything I’m not willing to get.”
So she arranged to get the Pfizer vaccine. The ironic part is Lacey was scheduled to get her first shot at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3. She tested positive at 1 p.m. That meant she couldn’t get vaccinated.
His wife’s battle with COVID-19 was difficult. There were about three nights in a row where Simpson admitted he was really concerned about her breathing.
She described it like having “a sludge moving around in her lungs.”
Lacey would force herself to get up to walk around to force her blood to flow. “Just walking across yard she’d have to stop to catch her breath just to keep going.”
“She still occasionally has joint aches and she’s younger than me,” he said.
“For me, the worst aspect was having a loved one have it.” Basically, he wondered: “Do I need to carry her to the ER tonight? Do I stay awake and monitor O2 levels and keep a close check on her?”
Another concern was his 12-year-old daughter, Kylie. “Do you tell your daughter how serious it could be? I didn’t want her to get overly worried about her mom.”
“I would check on her through the night to make sure it was what it was supposed to be,” he said of her oxygen level. He wasn’t the only one. Kylie started checking her mother’s oxygen levels and temperature and expanded her attention to other members of the family. He said she even recorded family members’ oxygen levels on paper.
“She stepped up and was a great help for me,” he said.
“Don’t ask me why, I assume we had the delta variant,” Simpson said. “At testing, they say you’re either negative or positive. It’s odd that the variant targeted our age group” — Lacey is 31 and Drew is 39.
“We are grateful to have come out of it,” he said.
Simpson still is playing catch up with his work at the plant, the county council and the farm.
“I’m chipping away at it. ... Those chores will be there tomorrow. You do what you can and take it day by day,” he said. “The most important thing is keeping your family healthy.”
“I know some people think it’s not real,” Simpson said. “It is real and it can be serious. Whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, I feel it should be your decision. Even if you are vaccinated, you can still get it. Take it seriously.”