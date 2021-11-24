As holidays approach, talk of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines continues

Thanksgiving break is officially here for area students.
Kids and COVID-19 are on people’s minds as pediatric vaccine availability continues, and a panel of experts recently hosted a virtual town hall to discuss the recently approved pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
The state Department of Education, Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Carolina Family Engagement Center, the S.C. School Improvement Council and the S.C. chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics last week partnered for the town hall.
“After that huge surge that we had in August and September, fortunately numbers have been coming down, down, down around number of new cases, but I want to point out two things,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist with DHEC, showing the state epidemiological curve of COVID-19 cases.
“No. 1, we’re still not as low as we were back in June of 2021 and No. 2 ... that lowering, the decrease in new cases is starting to plateau and we do have serious concern that it will increase again with the holidays as people travel, visit with non-household friends and family, that we may see an increase so they’re still feeling some urgency about vaccination.”
The seven-day average on the epidemiological curve has shifted slightly upward in new cases in recent days.
Dr. Martha Edwards, a pediatrician in Rock Hill, mentioned reasons to vaccinate children.
“Children can get sick, and so we want to protect our children, we want to protect our family members, we want to protect our community, and ... we want to keep our children in school,” Edwards said.
She compared the vaccine to helmet wearing.
“I think of a vaccine sort of like that, sometimes the vaccine may not completely protect you against getting COVID virus, but it certainly does decrease your potential of having to be hospitalized or having to be in an ICU and that’s the same for adults as well,” Edwards said.
The state education department and SHEC are also asking creative kids to help come up with an original tune or jingle to promote the vaccine. They are asking for a 15- to 30-second jingle. The top five finalists will be whittled down to one by a popular vote on social media. The winning jingle will be professionally recorded and the schools of the top three winners will receive money toward their music program. More information is at singittowinit.com.
The most recent numbers reported by each district are below.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Nov. 23
Early Childhood and Montessori: zero in isolation, eight quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, four quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, eight quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, 22 quarantined.
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: two in isolation, 15 quarantined.
Mays Elementary: seven in isolation, 14 quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Brewer Middle: six in isolation, 19 quarantined.
Northside Middle: two in isolation, 20 quarantined.
Westview Middle: eight in isolation, 43 quarantined.
Emerald High: three in isolation, nine quarantined.
Greenwood High: zero in isolation, five quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, one quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Nov. 19
Ware Shoals Primary: four students positive, 56 students quarantined, three staff members quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: one student quarantined, one staff member positive.
Ware Shoals High: one student positive, three students quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 52, Nov. 15-19
Ninety Six Primary: three student close contacts quarantined, one staff close contact quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: one positive student in isolation, four student close contacts quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: one positive student in isolation, 11 student close contacts quarantined, one positive staff member in isolation.
Ninety Six High School: one student close contact quarantined, one positive staff member isolation.
There is one positive district support staff member isolated.
Abbeville County School District, Nov. 8-12 (provided by DHEC)
Long Cane Primary: one staff member isolated, one student isolated, three students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines.
Westwood Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one student isolated, five students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero isolations or quarantines.
Wright Middle School: two students quarantined.
Abbeville High School: two staff members isolated, two staff members quarantined, two students quarantined.
Dixie High School: three students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Nov. 23
McCormick Elementary School: one student in quarantine.
McCormick Middle School: one student in quarantine.
McCormick High School: zero positive cases or quarantines.