Abbeville passes safety measures for COVID-19 testing

Getting tested for COVID-19 in Abbeville will be safer for patients and staff.
During a virtual meeting Wednesday, council members approved a resolution regarding use of fire-retardant tents and membrane structures. City Manager Blake Stone said the tent used by Abbeville Area Medical Center was determined to be in violation of fire codes. In the future, only tents with noncombustible materials will be used.
This is an emergency situation, he said. It’s necessary more than ever to have something like this, especially in rural areas.
The resolution also requires drive-thru patrons to turn off their engines while under the tent to avoid having a combustible engine running, that fire extinguishers will be on-site and that AAMC accepts responsibility for use of the tents.
“We appreciate the city’s willingness to work with us as we take the necessary steps to meet the increased need for COVID-19 testing,” Cindy Buck, AAMC interim CEO, said in an email. “Tents similar to the ones we are using are in use across the state for the same purpose — this agreement was simply to have the appropriate paperwork on file to allow continued use of the tents that keep our staff safe and out of the harsh weather elements while conducting COVID-19 testing.”
AAMC has extended hours to accommodate testing demand. Mobile testing clinics are Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, although the clinic for this coming Monday was canceled because of forecast wintery weather. The testing clinic is located behind the healthcare center just off Thomson Circle, said Meg Davis, marketing/foundation/volunteer services director with AAMC.
In other business:
The council passed an ordinance authorizing virtual meetings because of the spread of COVID-19 among city staff. Virtual meetings are to be used for all city functions and votes will be conducted by individual voice vote. The ordinance will expire by the 61st day following the date of enactment, but the council may extend the term by no more than 60 days, as long as the extension doesn’t exceed six months.
Council authorized donating four historic light posts to the Abbeville County Historical Society to be displayed at the McGowan-Barksdale-Bundy House.
Juneteenth will be recognized as a city holiday. Council passed a resolution on changes to the city’s personnel manual. The resolution also clarifies leave accrual for part-time employees. Regular employees working 20 or more hours per week accrue leave on a pro-rated basis. Employees working less than 20 hours per week won’t accrue leave or get paid holidays.
A 20-foot drawdown at Lake Secession started Monday. Normal levels are expected to be restored by March. The work on a 16-inch penstock fill valve is mandated by the federal government, Stone said.
The Adams Drive Park sidewalk project is slated to begin by late January and be completed within 90 days. Installation of a new waterline on McGowan Avenue should start by late January and be finished in 150 days. A bidding process on North Main Street work is expected to begin in late February. Stone said traffic delays should be expected with the Adams Drive Park and McGowan Avenue projects.