Abbeville hospital suspends visitation with rise in COVID positivity rate

The recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers has caused people and companies to mull over masks, and local hospitals to mull visitation policies.
At Abbeville Area Medical Center, visitation is currently suspended.
The visitation policy at the hospital is evaluated weekly and states when the state’s positivity rate averages more than 10% over a seven-day period, all visitation is suspended, said Meg Davis, director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services.
That rate averaged 10.8% last week, Davis said, so visitation has been suspended.
In Greenwood, Self Regional Healthcare has not made any changes to visitation policy, according to Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations.
According to Self’s website, its current visitation policy dictates that in outpatient rooms, ER rooms and physician practice areas, one care partner (parent, adult child, spouse, loved one, etc.) is allowed to accompany a patient.
In hospital and inpatient areas — excluding the Behavioral Health Center — visitation hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Two care partners 17-and-up are permitted and may rotate during visitation hours.