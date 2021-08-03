You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abbeville hospital suspends visitation with rise in COVID positivity rate

Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC)
FILE | INDEX-JOURNAL

The recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers has caused people and companies to mull over masks, and local hospitals to mull visitation policies.

At Abbeville Area Medical Center, visitation is currently suspended.

The visitation policy at the hospital is evaluated weekly and states when the state’s positivity rate averages more than 10% over a seven-day period, all visitation is suspended, said Meg Davis, director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services.

That rate averaged 10.8% last week, Davis said, so visitation has been suspended.

In Greenwood, Self Regional Healthcare has not made any changes to visitation policy, according to Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations. 

According to Self’s website, its current visitation policy dictates that in outpatient rooms, ER rooms and physician practice areas, one care partner (parent, adult child, spouse, loved one, etc.) is allowed to accompany a patient.

In hospital and inpatient areas — excluding the Behavioral Health Center — visitation hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Two care partners 17-and-up are permitted and may rotate during visitation hours.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Abbeville hospital suspends visitation with rise in COVID positivity rate

Abbeville hospital suspends visitation with rise in COVID positivity rate

The recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers has caused people and companies to mull over masks, and local hospitals to mull visitation policies.

Rising COVID-19 case numbers drive state's public outreach efforts

Rising COVID-19 case numbers drive state's public outreach efforts

It’s not easy to pinpoint why COVID-19 case numbers are climbing again in South Carolina, but state health officials are pushing efforts to influence those who are unvaccinated to get their shots.

+2
Health officials focus on educating people about vaccines

Health officials focus on educating people about vaccines

Since access isn’t the problem anymore, state health officials are instead focused on convincing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

+2
As vaccination rates rise, masks come off for some

As vaccination rates rise, masks come off for some

Smiling faces are back.

District 50 drops mask requirement for students

District 50 drops mask requirement for students

Greenwood County School District 50’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove certain pandemic-related policies at its special called meeting Thursday.

+4
Vaccine providers seek to bring doses to where people are

Vaccine providers seek to bring doses to where people are

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine should be convenient — from drive-thru vaccinations and vaccines at the grocery store to getting a shot while getting a check-up, vaccine providers are looking to make vaccinations as easy as possible.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home