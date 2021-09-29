You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Long Cane primary (15).JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Long Cane Primary teacher Mary Goodenough helps a student on the first day of school. 

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Abbeville County School District has only six positive COVID-19 cases in schools, the lowest total the district has seen since the beginning of the school year.

Skip Hopkins, the director of student services for the district, presented the current COVID-19 numbers to the school board of trustees on Tuesday evening, and the district updated numbers for each school Wednesday.

“We are seeing a significant decline, we’re very thankful for that,” Hopkins told the board.

“Principals, teachers, everyone that you mentioned as far as the academic side, they’re playing a large role in the safety side as well and cleaning and being proactive to keep these numbers dropping and we’re very thankful for that,” he said.

All numbers are provided by Abbeville County School District. Numbers are as of Sept. 29 with cumulative data in parentheses.

Long Cane Primary: one student positive, one student quarantined. (27 cumulative positive students, 11 cumulative positive staff, 64 cumulative quarantined students, two cumulative quarantined staff.)

John C Calhoun Elementary: four students quarantined. (Seven cumulative positive students, 18 cumulative quarantined students, seven cumulative positive staff.)

Westwood Elementary: five quarantined students, one quarantined staff member. (10 cumulative positive students, 40 cumulative quarantined students, nine cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)

Cherokee Trail Elementary: five students quarantined. (Eight cumulative positive students, 40 cumulative quarantined students, one cumulative positive staff.)

Diamond Hill Elementary: one student quarantined. (17 cumulative positive students, 43 cumulative quarantined students, two cumulative positive staff.)

Wright Middle: three positive students, four quarantined students. (33 cumulative positive students, 65 cumulative quarantined students, seven cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)

Abbeville High: two students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (18 cumulative positive students, 84 cumulative quarantined students, eight cumulative positive staff, six cumulative quarantined staff.)

Dixie High: three positive students, five quarantined students. (35 cumulative positive students, 69 cumulative quarantined students, three cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Abbeville County School District has only six positive COVID-19 cases in schools, the lowest total the district has seen since the beginning of the school year.

Updated
+2
Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.

+3
AAMC's health care workers don't feel appreciated

AAMC's health care workers don't feel appreciated

ABBEVILLE — Tired of COVID-19? So are health care workers.

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Lakelands school districts update COVID-19 numbers

Many students in the Lakelands are either out of school or spending some time getting caught up.

Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

Eighth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

An eighth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July 2020.

McCormick County school board asks for repeal of mask mandate ban

McCormick County school board asks for repeal of mask mandate ban

McCormick County School District’s board of trustees passed a resolution to be sent to the state legislature asking that a mask mandate ban be repealed.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home