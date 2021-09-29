Abbeville County schools update COVID-19 numbers

Abbeville County School District has only six positive COVID-19 cases in schools, the lowest total the district has seen since the beginning of the school year.
Skip Hopkins, the director of student services for the district, presented the current COVID-19 numbers to the school board of trustees on Tuesday evening, and the district updated numbers for each school Wednesday.
“We are seeing a significant decline, we’re very thankful for that,” Hopkins told the board.
“Principals, teachers, everyone that you mentioned as far as the academic side, they’re playing a large role in the safety side as well and cleaning and being proactive to keep these numbers dropping and we’re very thankful for that,” he said.
All numbers are provided by Abbeville County School District. Numbers are as of Sept. 29 with cumulative data in parentheses.
Long Cane Primary: one student positive, one student quarantined. (27 cumulative positive students, 11 cumulative positive staff, 64 cumulative quarantined students, two cumulative quarantined staff.)
John C Calhoun Elementary: four students quarantined. (Seven cumulative positive students, 18 cumulative quarantined students, seven cumulative positive staff.)
Westwood Elementary: five quarantined students, one quarantined staff member. (10 cumulative positive students, 40 cumulative quarantined students, nine cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)
Cherokee Trail Elementary: five students quarantined. (Eight cumulative positive students, 40 cumulative quarantined students, one cumulative positive staff.)
Diamond Hill Elementary: one student quarantined. (17 cumulative positive students, 43 cumulative quarantined students, two cumulative positive staff.)
Wright Middle: three positive students, four quarantined students. (33 cumulative positive students, 65 cumulative quarantined students, seven cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)
Abbeville High: two students quarantined, one staff member quarantined. (18 cumulative positive students, 84 cumulative quarantined students, eight cumulative positive staff, six cumulative quarantined staff.)
Dixie High: three positive students, five quarantined students. (35 cumulative positive students, 69 cumulative quarantined students, three cumulative positive staff, two cumulative quarantined staff.)