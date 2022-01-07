Abbeville City Council to meet virtually

Abbeville City Council will conduct its January and February meetings virtually in response to potential COVID-19 exposure.
No one on the council is sick as of Friday, according to Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer. The city received notice of possible exposure among council members and city staff this week.
Close meeting space in the council chamber at the Opera House makes social distancing difficult, he noted.
The council normally meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
To participate in the council meeting, the telephone call-in number is 872-240-3311. When prompted, callers can key in the access code, 748-203-709.
One of the items on the meeting’s agenda is consideration of an emergency ordinance to provide for procedures to continue public meetings during the pandemic. The ordinance requires virtual meetings to start on the date of enactment and continue for 61 days. This includes the council and all city boards and commissions.
If necessary, the council can extend virtual meetings for one or more 60-day terms, provided the duration does not exceed six months.
The ordinance requires that all people attending meetings electronically should be able to hear all comments, motions and votes. All comments, motions and votes will be recorded in the minutes as in a physical meeting. There will be no communication among council unless such communication is part of the meeting and can be heard by all participants.
The council will observe protocols such as the presiding officer polling members to confirm attendance; any vote of the council must be conducted by individual voice vote; all council members, staff and presenters should identify themselves and be recognized before speaking; and rules over public comment periods are suspended. Members of the public may submit written comments that will be distributed to council members.
