Abbeville Area Medical Center ramps up vaccine campaign

COVID-19 is like a guest that doesn't leave.
It has prompted several decisions by medical professionals to counter the disease. One decision is the reopening of the respiratory clinic at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
The clinic is located at 901 W. Greenwood St. Suite 5, between the hospital and Healthcare Center.
“We have seen an alarmingly fast increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests during our testing events as well as in the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to our hospital,” said Cindy Buck, AAMC interim CEO in a news release.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday to see people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms. Patients are asked to call the screening line at 864-366-1770 for instructions before coming to the clinic.
On weekends or after hours, patients should come to the emergency department. Anyone experiencing additional symptoms such as chest pain or extreme shortness of breath should come directly to the Abbeville Area Medical Center Emergency Department.
Testing and vaccine stations have expanded. Free testing clinics are located at the respiratory clinic, Suite 6. Clinics are offered from 8 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday through the end of this month.
Results are usually received within 48-72 hours. Positive tests will be called first, followed by negative tests. People are encouraged to make sure their voicemail is set up and that the mailbox is not full.
For information on testing, call 864-366-1770.
Medical officials offer more incentives for people to receive vaccines. People who receive vaccines through Sept. 30 can receive $20 in Square Dollars or an Ingles gird card. If they received the second dose by Sept. 30, they can get another $20 gift card.
Second doses are scheduled three weeks after the receipt of the first dose.
The incentive program does not include booster shots.
Vaccines are available at new sites. A vaccine table will be set up during the Abbeville Farmers Market at the Livery Stable each Friday through September from 7 a.m. to noon. People can receive a $5 produce voucher for visiting the vaccination table.
People can visit Abbeville Area Medical Center to receive a vaccine. They can drive up without an appointment and call 864-366-3828, or make an appointment by calling 864-366-1647.
Vaccines also are available at home football games at Abbeville and Dixie high schools. Vaccinations will be available through halftime.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, COVID-19 vaccines are advised for everyone 12 years and older.
Currently, the Pfizer (two-shot) vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine available for those 12 and older, according to the SCDHEC website. The Moderna (two-shot) vaccine and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (one-shot) vaccine are for those 18 and older.
Get answers to vaccine questions or help finding a vaccine provider by calling the SCDHEC Vaccination Line at 866-365-8110, which is manned daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
With the delta variant spreading, Abbeville Area Medical Center continues to encourage community members to get vaccinated and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that include wearing a mask indoors even if people are vaccinated in areas where transmission is substantial or high. This includes every county in South Carolina.
Also, when in public, be vigilant with social distancing and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 illness.