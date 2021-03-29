Shuttering courts because of the novel coronavirus pandemic cost the county revenue.
“Clearly it’s impacting our current year budget,” Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said.
While the pandemic raged in 2020, state Supreme Court Justice Donald Beatty issued several orders intended to protect the vulnerable that reduced how much work the courts could do, which included halting all in-person court proceedings.
Beatty suspended in-person hearings in mid-March 2020 and did not reinstate those proceedings until July 2020. Courts continued to operate on a limited basis throughout the year.
When the number of positive COVID-19 tests began to spike at the beginning of 2021, Beatty issued another order closing in-person hearings beginning Jan. 11. He reopened courts March 15.
Dorn provided a comparison of budgeted figures to actual collections for the current fiscal year as well as information from the four prior years.
Magistrate court fines are among the largest revenue amounts in the county’s annual budget. For fiscal year 2021, which runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, the county budgeted $325,000 for traffic fines and $70,000 for criminal fines.
As of March 9, the county collected $142,625.33 in traffic fines and $11,517.46 in criminal fines — a 30% and 38% decline, respectively.
The first court shutdown also reduced fine collections for the end of fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, 2020. The county’s magistrate court only collected $264,124.68 in traffic fines and $40,154.93 in criminal fines.
Family court fines also took a hit. The county expected to collect $8,500 in family court fines; instead, just $785.32 was collected as of March 9. The prior fiscal year was not much better. The county only collected $1,107.48 during that period.
“While it’s certainly painful to have that, we have also had some other areas where expenses are down,” Dorn said.
The lack of jury trial expenses and personnel shortages throughout the year helped make up for the loss in revenue, Dorn said.
Dorn said funds from the American Rescue Plan – signed into law earlier this month – will help with the current year budget.
“It will allow us to use those funds to cover deficiency in our revenue,” Dorn said. “It is obviously going to be helpful to the county to be able to replace that revenue with Federal funds.”
Dorn said she is in the middle of planning next year’s budget.
“Our judges feel pretty good about full court being able to resume during the summer,” Dorn said. “We feel like projections for fiscal year 2022 will be back to normal.”
Without another major shutdown, Dorn is optimistic about the future.
“We feel like things are going to bounce back for fiscal 2022,” Dorn said.