Court Gavel

A Greenwood County magistrate was publicly reprimanded after losing his temper in 2021.

In September, Walter Rutledge Martin was presiding over a jury trial and during a heated exchange between the plaintiff’s counsel, told him to “get the (expletive) wax out of his ears,” according to the reprimand, which was approved by the state Supreme Court. At the end of the hearing, Martin apologized and self-reported the incident.