A Greenwood County magistrate was publicly reprimanded after losing his temper in 2021.
In September, Walter Rutledge Martin was presiding over a jury trial and during a heated exchange between the plaintiff’s counsel, told him to “get the (expletive) wax out of his ears,” according to the reprimand, which was approved by the state Supreme Court. At the end of the hearing, Martin apologized and self-reported the incident.
Two months later, Greenwood County clerk staff told Martin he was assigned to preside over a jury trial the following morning. The reprimand says Martin complained to the Chief Magistrate in a loud and agitate manner and yelled at the clerk for failing to provide him timely notice of the jury trial. Martin apologized to both the scheduling clerk and the Chief Magistrate.
Following these episodes, Martin was not placed on interim suspension.
Martin explained that in the two days before cussing at an attorney, he had traveled to Charlotte for his son to have a 24-hour EEG performed for his epilepsy. Martin’s son has severe autism, is non-verbal, and is incontinent. Martin said demands of caring for his son and family stressors diminished his ability to contain his frustration.
Martin enrolled in anger management counseling and sought additional care for himself. He said treatment has improved his ability to cope with the stress of his family life.
In addition to being reprimanded, Martin is to pay all costs incurred in the investigation and complete an additional 20 hours of anger management.