Then living in Houston, Brock and Liz Scott eagerly anticipated the birth of their first child, Bryce.
They received devastating news: Scans revealed the fetus had an enlarged kidney and there was very little to no amniotic fluid in Liz’s uterus to protect the fetus.
Causes of what was said to be multicystic kidney disease were not known, and the lack of amniotic fluid meant Bryce’s lungs would be underdeveloped and he was not expected to survive. When Bryce was born, he did not survive the kidney condition.
Meanwhile, Brock and Liz — who moved to Greenwood about a year ago — incurred what they described as “mountains of unneeded medical expenses.”
Brock said some of that was the result of misinformation about Liz’s benefits through her former employer’s health insurance plan and coordination with a health insurance company.
Between resigning from a teaching position with her former school district and accepting an administrative position in education with a different school district, health insurance benefits hit snags.
Helping others navigate insurance “My wife and I made it a mission to never let that happen to anyone,” said Brock, 37. “Thankfully, we have recovered financially, and we now operate Community Care Insurance, a brokerage, representing many health insurance companies.”
Brock and Liz are licensed agents with Community Care Insurance, along with Brock’s dad, Don Scott, who is also a board chairperson for Lander University.
They help clients find plans best for their needs. Brock and Liz help clients navigate Medicare Advantage, Medigap supplements, prescription drugs and insurance for vision, dental and life.
And they do it at no cost to their clients.
“It is free to have our help,” Brock explains. “We are paid by health insurance companies for each client we help, in choosing the best plan for individual needs for the current year...This year, we saved our clients more than $27,000 in total.”
This enterprise is very different from Brock and Liz’s previous career paths.
Brock, a Greenwood native who was a standout soccer player at Emerald High School, worked in animation/production and consulting.
Liz, who came from Monterrey, Mexico, was a bilingual teacher for 10 years in Houston. Leading up to Bryce’s birth, Liz was transitioning to a job in a different Texas school district.
After they learned they were expecting their first child in 2020, Brock and Liz thought she was medically insured through her current employer at the time, until coverage started with her new job.
“Liz had just gotten promoted and moved into an administrative job at a different school district from where she had been teaching fifth grade bilingual,” Brock said. “There was a 30-day waiting period until the insurance for the new job kicked in. She was supposed to be covered under her former plan for a while still, or we could put her on mine. She got an insurance card in the mail through her former employer and its health insurance company in the latter weeks of August then.”
Bills arrive and stack upIn November 2020, near the time Bryce was to be born, Brock and Liz learned that Liz didn’t have insurance coverage through her new district.
“Bills arrived and began stacking up,” Brock said. “Showing zero insurance coverage.”
The Scotts called Liz’s insurance company to ask if Liz was insured and the company indicated yes, she was.
The district’s benefits administrator figured a new card would not be mailed if a person were not eligible for coverage, Brock said.
“Turns out, Liz’s resignation was never submitted to insurance,” Brock said. “After everything, we just kind of focused on getting through and not letting our lives fall apart.”
Bryce was born in December 2020 but did not survive.
Medical bills started mounting in the summer months.
“It was tens and tens of thousands worth of stuff,” Brock recalls. “Not the kind of money most people have sitting around in a bank account. It was just enormous and the bills just kept coming.”
It wasn’t until November 2020 that the Brocks received any notification from Liz’s health insurer that she was not covered. The Brocks made a phone call to the insurer and learned coverage expired Aug. 31, months before.
“The insurance company blamed the school district for not sending my resignation letter,” said Liz, 38.
The couple says all parties involved did not coordinate benefits effectively.
“But we were ignorant of things we could have done, too,” Brock said. “We weren’t thinking about it because of just how devastated we were by the diagnosis we received in the weeks and months leading up to the birth of our first son.”
Know your coverageWhen it comes to helping others navigate insurance ins and outs, Brock says you should always get a copy of and thoroughly read and understand your policy’s evidence of coverage. It’s a multi-page document, listing coverage, deductibles and co-insurance.
“No one typically reads those things,” Brock said. “Now, I do, and I’m kind of annoying, to the point of how much I read legal documents. ... For example, many people don’t know that you have to get prior approval by your insurance, typically before moving into a place for physical rehabilitation after a surgery, and you have to have coordination of benefits from the hospital, your doctor and that facility. Or a health insurance company could deny you.”
Before getting into insurance brokerage, Brock did some marketing for an insurance company and talked with an uncle who worked in insurance. Those experiences planted seeds for Brock and Liz’s involvement with Community Care Insurance.
“We wanted to know how we could help people going through a crisis,” Brock said. “Then we decided to get into health insurance and Medicare to make sure people get good advice.”
Ted Colcolough said Brock and Community Care Insurance helped him navigate Medicare Part D insurance recently.
Part D is Medicare drug coverage and helps those eligible to enroll cover costs of prescription medications.
“I was at Wingard’s Pharmacy and was asking the owner, Greg Gurley, about what would be the best Medicare Part D for me,” Colcolough said. “Brock was there and I talked with him and scheduled a time for us to meet.”
Previously, Colcolough said he typically compared and contrasted Medicare Part D plans himself, looking them up online using a computer.
“There are a number of different companies that offer Part D coverage in South Carolina,” Colcolough said. “It was very helpful to have someone look at all the information and help me make the comparisons. It can save some time if you are eligible for Part D and use multiple prescriptions. I had to sign up with the plan I decided to go with for 2023 by Dec. 7. Part D is something you look at every year. There’s a co-pay and a monthly premium.”
Colcolough said Brock also evaluated his supplemental Medicare Insurance policy that “fills in the gaps” that might not be covered through original Medicare.
“We just decided to continue with the policy I already have for that,” Colcolough said.
Community Care Insurance will host information sessions at 6 p.m. on March 7 and 14 at Howard’s on Main. It’s geared toward people ages 64 and older.