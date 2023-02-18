Brock Scott and Liz Araiza met in March 2019 while living and working in Houston, Texas.
They married Dec. 27 that year, and by the summer of 2020, the Scotts were expecting their first child.
At about the 19th week of that pregnancy, the couple learned the baby had a kidney condition it would not survive, multicystic kidney disease.
The couple moved to Greenwood about a year ago, following the roller coaster of emotions and complicated scenarios that unfolded.
An ultrasound scan, during a routine obstetrical appointment in the 19th week of Liz’s pregnancy, revealed low amniotic fluid in Liz’s uterus.
Subsequent medical evaluations in a hospital emergency room pointed to abnormal fetal kidney development. The one kidney seen in the scan did not appear to be functioning properly.
The multicystic kidney condition is typically diagnosed through an ultrasound at 18 to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
“All of this was during COVID lockdowns when I, only the patient, was allowed in the room with my doctor,” Liz recalls. “Brock couldn’t be there with me. I wasn’t scheduled for a scan, but I asked if they could do one, just so I could show a little picture to dad (Brock). The scan was started and I was told there was concern because I didn’t have a lot of amniotic fluid ... very little to none. I went to the ER next and Brock met me there.”
A maternal-fetal medicine specialist conducted another scan at the emergency room and told the couple, “I don’t know how else to say this, but I don’t want to give you any hope,” Brock said.
Liz said the doctor told them their baby would not survive his condition. The one kidney that could be seen in the scan was enlarged with cysts.
The couple also learned Bryce’s lungs would likely not be developed enough at birth for him to breathe.
“The maternal-fetal medicine specialists told us she could induce right then, or, I could have a very complicated pregnancy and wait for my body to give signs it was in labor,” Liz said. “At that point in my gestation, the doctor estimated I could go into labor at around the 25th week of pregnancy. He (Bryce) was growing and moving and I felt him move. We didn’t want to go ahead and have an induction. We just couldn’t.”
Family rallied, Liz said, noting even though members lived in different cities, they would connect through Zoom video conferencing and pray in the weeks that followed.
“This condition is believed to occur in one in 20,000 kids,” Brock said. “Interestingly enough, at our church in Houston (Woodland Church), our pastor’s son experienced the same issue with his son, Jude.”
Bryce was born Dec. 13, 2020, but did not survive. Liz and Brock were able to spend time with him in the hours following.
Liz said church was a safe place for her and Brock during the difficult days before and after Bryce’s birth.
“It was a place where we felt understood,” Liz said, noting the church later produced a moving video testimony by the Brocks, where they shared their story.
Counseling, through a private nonprofit, Be Not Afraid, helped the Scotts cope with the difficult pregnancy and loss. The organization aids families choosing to carry to term following prenatal diagnoses.
“Everyone comes up to you, they see her belly growing, and it’s, ‘Oh, congratulations!’” Brock said, noting not everyone knew of the diagnosis. Brock said the couple’s faith has grown in the face of tragedy and loss.
“My belly was big and Bryce was still growing,” Liz said. “My body went into natural labor at 36 weeks, which is unheard of with Bryce’s condition. ... He passed being born. We baptized him and we spent time with him.”
Liz said the experience prompted them to live each day to the fullest.
On the two-month anniversary of Bryce’s birth, the Scotts renewed their Christian faith by participating in an immersion baptism together at their former church in Houston.
“By sharing our story and the work we are doing now, to help others, we are honoring Bryce’s short life,” Liz said.
Brock and Liz are licensed agents with Community Care Insurance, helping people navigate health insurance and Medicare coverage options.
The Scotts welcomed their second child into the world in November 2021. Son Jayden is 15 months old and thriving.