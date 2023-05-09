ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County will have representation on a hospital board once a merger between Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC) and Self Regional Healthcare is realized.
Officials with Self attended Monday’s Abbeville County Council meeting as council members examined an ordinance that addressed changes to the hospital board pending the merger between the two entities. The ordinance, which had first reading, dealt with supplementing the powers of the AAMC board of trustees, reconstituting the board, defining the powers of the reconstituted oversight board and authorizing execution and delivery of documents.
To make the deal work, officials have to transfer assets from the government entity to a nonprofit entity, said C.D. Rhodes, with Pope Flynn, a Columbia-based law firm helping with the merger. The current hospital board doesn’t have that power. The county council is the only entity that can adjust powers.
The new operating board will feature nine members — three from AAMC, five from Self and an ex-officio member, Rhodes said. Self is set to invest heavily in AAMC and wants control of how investments are used.
Before the meeting, Chairman William “Billy” Norris expressed concerns about a lack of consultation about the merger. During the meeting, he made his concerns official.
“The concern is we as representatives of the taxpayers of Abbeville County, in the past and it seems starting in this case, we have no say so whatsoever about what is going on. We feel we are left out of the loop until you need us to sign money or do things you can’t do.”
Several council members said they want to have one of their own on a board. No discussion focused on who that board member might be.
The county had to vote and sign off on issues when this building was a hospital before, and council members hardly got information on what was going on until they asked questions, Norris said.
“I care nothing about running a hospital, but it’s our obligation as council members to take care of Abbeville County to make sure that everything done will benefit them.”
“We want the community to feel that this is a good thing,” Dr. Matt Logan, president and CEO of Self, said after the meeting. “Having a representative from the county council will be welcome. We have no problems at all with that.”
Work with the county council is one of the final steps for the merger, Logan said. The merger could be complete by July or August.
“We are excited about (the) project,” Norris said. “I’ve heard nothing but good about Dr. Logan and his group, but we still have to make sure that when we vote on something that we know about what we’re voting on."
A two-year job security plan was mentioned at the meeting. Council James McCord asked why a two-year period. People have asked what will happen after two years.
Logan assured council that no one will lose their job because of the merger.
“We plan on keeping everybody and bringing more people in,” Logan said. Self plans to add a cardiologist clinic and other services, he said.
In other business:
Council members authorized County Director David Garner to enter into an agreement with Safe Industries to buy 20 batteries for self-contained breathing apparatus and four charging stations. The cost is not to exceed $14,060. Garner said a grant will cover all but about $750 of the expense.
Ashley Giles is the county's new E-911 director. Garner said she served as the interim director for up to 60 days.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to transfer 1.15 acres at 167 Firehouse Road to the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department. At council member Bryan McClain's request, an amendment to revert the property to the county if it is not used by the fire department was added to the ordinance.
Council approved an ordinance to levy taxes for the new fiscal year and to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes.
Council members approved seconded reading of an ordinance to repeal a uniform service charge for improvement of fire protection services. Garner said the fee was set at $20 per parcel. The fee was passed, but it was never implemented.
Garner was authorized to sell a 119.91-acre tract across from 4505 Highway 72 West in Calhoun Falls.
